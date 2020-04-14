Tiger Woods got emotional while reliving the moment when he walked off the 18th green of the 2019 Masters as champion

Tiger Woods won the 2019 Masters in storybook fashion, taking home the green jacket for the fifth time.

Over the weekend, Woods sat down with CBS’ Jim Nantz to talk about his historic win, and what it meant for him both as a professional golfer and a father.

Woods said that walking off the 18th green to meet his family was “surreal,” and got emotional while discussing what it felt like to win in front of his kids.

Tiger Woods sat down with CBS’ Jim Nantz on Sunday to discuss his historic win at the 2019 Masters, celebrating what would have been the golf world’s unofficial start to spring at Augusta National this weekend.

During the interview, Woods took Nantz through his astounding final round, which saw him take advantage of late miscues from Francesco Molinari, Tony Finau, and Brooks Koepka to win the coveted green jacket for the fifth time in his career.

Near the end of the interview, Woods got emotional while describing what it felt like to embrace his family as he walked off the 18th green as a champion once again.

“Surreal,” Woods said, when asked to describe the scene.

“To see my son, Charlie, there, open arms, come rushing at me and jump in my arms,” Woods said. “That’s when the emotions just came flooding out. And I started crying. And Charlie was squeezing me and kept getting tighter and tighter and tighter. And then I looked at him, squeezed him again.”

It was a beautiful family moment for Woods, one that was reminiscent of his first win at Augusta National at the 1997 Masters, when he rushed off the final green to greet his father with a hug.

Woods continued:

“Then my mom’s there, and she’s patting me on my back and kept saying she’s so proud of me. My dad would be so proud if he were here. She said, ‘I love you,’ and I said, ‘I love you, too, Mom.’ And then there’s Sam. Sam is -she doesn’t like the spotlight. She can’t stand it. So when we hugged, I turned her away from everybody and made sure that she was sheltered. And we just had a little moment together. … And she just squeezed harder and didn’t have to say anything. And, yeah, now you’re starting to get me choked up.”

You can watch a clip of Woods’ conversation with Nantz below.

.@TigerWoods walking off the 18th green to celebrate his return to glory with his family is an image we’ll never forget. One year later, he reflects on just how much it all means to him. #MastersRewind pic.twitter.com/9DfmU8k2pL — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 12, 2020

The 2020 Masters was postponed until November due to the coronavirus pandemic, meaning the tournament will take place outside of spring for the first time in its history.

Should the tournament be able to held according to plan, Tiger Woods will be back to try and defend his green jacket.

