The Titans fooled the Chiefs with a trick play that resulted in the heaviest touchdown in playoff history

The Tennessee Titans took an early 10-point lead over the Kansas City Chiefs in their AFC Championship Game matchup.

Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill ran a trick play by faking a handoff to running back Derrick Henry and lofting a pass to offensive tackle Dennis Kelly.

Kelly – a 321-pound lineman – made NFL playoffs history as the heaviest player ever to reel in a postseason touchdown catch.

With the ball on the one-yard line and a chance to extend their early lead in the AFC Championship game to 10, the Tennessee Titans looked ready to use their not-so-secret weapon in rushing juggernaut Derrick Henry.

But instead, Titans first-year offensive coordinator Arthur Smith took yet another risk with a history-making trick play.

With Henry lined up in the backfield, Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannehill took the snap and faked the handoff to his prolific running back. Tannehill then lofted a pass to Titans offensive tackle Dennis Kelly, who rolled off the line and backed his way into the end zone before pulling in the football without a Chiefs defender in sight.

Not only did the trick play give Tennessee a 17-7 lead midway through the second quarter, but it also made playoff history. Kelly – who weighs in at 321 pounds – became the heaviest player to catch a touchdown in NFL postseason history.

Despite the Titans’ early lead, Patrick Mahomes led Kansas City to back-to-back touchdowns to take over the lead heading into the locker room at the half.

Check out a video of Kelly’s play – and the big man’s celebration – below: