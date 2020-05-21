Tom Brady is getting a 9-part ESPN documentary titled ‘Man in the Arena.’ Watch the trailer here.

- source
- David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
- Tom Brady is getting his own ESPN documentary series entitled “Man in the Arena.”
- The nine-part docuseries will cover the most iconic moments of Brady’s career, including his nine Super Bowl appearances with the New England Patriots.
- The series is set to premiere in 2021. You can watch the trailer below.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
- Read more:
Tom Brady’s new center says the superstar quarterback took time out of their first workout together to teach him how to avoid the swamp ass
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2020 schedule will have Tom Brady face off against Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes, Drew Brees, and more of the NFL’s best quarterbacks
20 photos that encapsulate each year of Tom Brady’s illustrious NFL career
Aaron Rodgers says Tom Brady has proved all he needs to the NFL world and is now playing only to prove something to himself