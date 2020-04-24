Tom Brady’s newest offensive lineman is a do-it-all athlete who can literally jump out of a pool with no hands

caption Tristan Wirfs is one of the most athletic prospects in the 2020 draft class, and he’s now in charge of protecting Tom Brady for the Buccaneers. source Tristan_Wirfs74/Instagram

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected Iowa offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs with the

Wirfs is an athletic wonder, standing 6-foot-5 and weighing 320 lbs, and running the 40 in an astounding 4.85 seconds.

Wirfs’ athleticism is also well on display on his Instagram page, where he’s posted videos of himself leaping out of a pool without his hands.

In Tampa Bay, Wirfs will be charged with protecting Tom Brady.

Tom Brady will have some extra protection when he suits up for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the coming NFL season.

After trading up one spot in the first round, the Buccaneers selected Iowa offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs with the 13th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Wirfs was graded by many as the top offensive tackle in his draft class but was passed over as three other tackles were taken in front of him. But Wirfs didn’t have to wait too long to hear his name called, and when he was selected, his tape made a quick impact on viewers at home.

In addition to the standard clips of his highlights at Iowa, ESPN showed a video from Wirfs’ Instagram page that shows off his astounding strength – jumping out of a pool with no hands.

It’s not the only time Wirfs has shown his followers what he’s capable of.

Standing 6-foot-5 and weighing 320 lbs, Wirfs ran the 40 at the combine in an astounding 4.85 seconds – it’s safe to say he’s unlike any other athlete in the 2020 draft class.

Next year, he’ll use his impressive combination of strength and speed to help keep Tom Brady upright.

