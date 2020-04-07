A 97-year-old WWII Veteran was filmed dancing to ‘Can’t Stop the Feeling!’ and it made Justin Timberlake’s day

- source
- @goodnews_movement Instagram/Getty Images
- Instagram account Good News Movement posted a video of a WWII veteran dancing to Justin Timberlake’s “Can’t Stop the Feeling!”
- The video delighted Timberlake, who commented: “This just made my day!”
- Timberlake posted the video to his Instagram story, too. The vidoe has been liked almost 600,000 times at this time of writing.
A 97-year-old WWII veteran was filmed dancing to Justin Timberlake’s “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” and the singer approved.
Instagram account Good News Movement posted the “Monday Motivation” video, writing: “Even under quarantine, 97-year-old Wisconsin WWII Navy pilot Chuck ‘Dancing Chuck’ Franzk ‘can’t stop the feeling.'”
They even tagged Timberlake himself: “Let’s tag @justintimberlake so he sees this cutie.”
MONDAY MOTIVATION: Even under quarantine, 97-year-old Wisconsin WWII Navy pilot Chuck “Dancing Chuck” Franzk “can’t stop the feeling.” ???????? ???? (Let’s tag @justintimberlake so he sees this cutie) Hasta en cuarentena este anciano de 97 años Chuck Franzk no puede parar de bailar, esta vez bailando la canción “can’t stop the feeling” de Justin Timberlake. Source: Stars and Stripes
Timberlake soon commented on the video, and was delighted with Franzk’s efforts and positive attitude. Timberlake wrote: “This just made my day.”
Timberland also posted the video to his Instagram story, with the same caption.
- @justintimberlake Instagram
