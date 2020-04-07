A 97-year-old WWII Veteran was filmed dancing to ‘Can’t Stop the Feeling!’ and it made Justin Timberlake’s day

caption Good News Movement posted the video to Instagram on Monday. source @goodnews_movement Instagram/Getty Images

Instagram account Good News Movement posted a video of a WWII veteran dancing to Justin Timberlake’s “Can’t Stop the Feeling!”

The video delighted Timberlake, who commented: “This just made my day!”

Timberlake posted the video to his Instagram story, too. The vidoe has been liked almost 600,000 times at this time of writing.

A 97-year-old WWII veteran was filmed dancing to Justin Timberlake’s “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” and the singer approved.

Instagram account Good News Movement posted the “Monday Motivation” video, writing: “Even under quarantine, 97-year-old Wisconsin WWII Navy pilot Chuck ‘Dancing Chuck’ Franzk ‘can’t stop the feeling.'”

They even tagged Timberlake himself: “Let’s tag @justintimberlake so he sees this cutie.”

Timberlake soon commented on the video, and was delighted with Franzk’s efforts and positive attitude. Timberlake wrote: “This just made my day.”

Timberland also posted the video to his Instagram story, with the same caption.

caption Timberlake posted the video of Franzk to his Instagram story. source @justintimberlake Instagram

