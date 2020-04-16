WWE wrestlers offered emotional goodbyes over social media after the company unceremoniously fired them in response to coronavirus

caption Drake Maverick, Aiden English, and No Way Jose offered emotional goodbyes over social media after being released from their WWE contracts. source @WWEMaverick / Twitter // @WWEDramaKing / Twitter

WWE fired dozens of performers and staff on Wednesday to cut costs in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Fans were frustrated with WWE’s decision to let so many employees go, as the company had just been deemed an “essential business” by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Without the opportunity to say goodbye in the ring, many of the wrestlers who had been released, including Drake Maverick, Aiden English, and No Way Jose posted videos to social media offering a farewell to fans and discussing the difficult news.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

WWE announced severe cuts to its talent roster on Wednesday, releasing dozens of performers and producers from their contracts.

In a statement, WWE wrote that “the implementation of various short-term cost reductions and cash flow improvement actions including” was necessary due to the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Fans were livid with the company making such drastic cuts, in part because WWE had been declared an “essential business” by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis just days ahead of the announcement.

Among the talent let go were former WWE Champion Kurt Angle, former RAW Tag Team Champions Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows, former Intercontinental Champion Zack Ryder, and former U.S. Champion Rusev.

Given the sudden nature of their release, the fired wrestlers were unable to say goodbye to fans with a final match. Instead, many posted emotional videos on Twitter or Instagram, offering farewells to fans and coworkers.

Former 24/7 Champion Drake Maverick teared up while offering his thoughts on his sudden departure from WWE.

No Way Jose also took time to thank those who had reached out to him since the announcement, and fans that had cheered him on through his WWE career.

Former NXT Tag Team Champion Aiden English also recorded a farewell video, stressing that fans keep in mind how many other employees of the WWE had also been affected by the cuts.

Former WWE Champion Kurt Angle was diplomatic in his goodbye, thanking both the company and its fans for his time as a performer.

I wanted 2 say thank you to the WWE for the time I spent there.I made many new friends and had the opportunity to work with so many talented people. To the Superstars, continue to entertain the WWE Universe as well as you possibly can. They’re the best fans in the world. #itstrue — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) April 15, 2020

Former United States Champion Rusev kept his goodbye short, sweet, and to the point.

Thank you All, Rusev out! — Miro (@RusevBUL) April 15, 2020

Former NXT Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush offered a message of hope to is WWE family.

To all of my fellow co workers, whatever happens today or the remainder of this week….just know, we’re all going to be good. ???????? Once a family, forever a family. #Wrestling — Lio (@itsLioRush) April 15, 2020

Former RAW Tag Team Champion Curt Hawkins also left fans with a bit of inspiration moving forward.

Last time I got fired I had a really funny tweet in response to it. Doesn’t really feel appropriate today. I will say this, a lot of very talented ppl lost their jobs today and out of this disaster the PRO WRESTLING community will rise stronger than ever! ???????? — Brian Myers (@TheCurtHawkins) April 15, 2020

Hawkins’ tag team partner and former Intercontinental Champion Zack Ryder wrote about how grateful he was to have lived his WWE dream.

The only thing I wanted to do in life was wrestle. I’m grateful I spent 14 years living my dream in WWE. Thanks to my fans & everyone who believed in me. As I was getting released, I was looking at this photo & smiling. I’m #AlwayzReady & beyond excited for the future. #NotThere pic.twitter.com/uKRVK7FboI — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) April 15, 2020

Former Tag Team Champion and 24/7 Champion Heath Slater said the news was a lot to process, but thanked fans for their support.

I know everyone is waiting to hear my response to my release from WWE but after 16 years I’m going to need a little more than a few hours to really digest all my thoughts and emotions. For now, thank you all for all of your kind words and support during this time. — Heath Slater (@HeathSlaterOMRB) April 15, 2020

Former 24/7 Champion Mike Kanellis spoke plainly about his release, saying the news “sucks” but thanking the fans and his coworkers at WWE.

Maria Kanellis said that while her second stint with WWE didn’t end according to plan, it was still worth the journey.

Former United States Champion Fit Finlay also offered his thanks.

To everyone on Gods green earth. Thank you for the kind words. I’ve been doing this for 46 years(Wrestling)I pray you all get through this and we can share a hug and drink again. Stay healthy. (SD) — Fit Finlay (@ringfox1) April 15, 2020

Read more:

WWE fired dozens of wrestlers and other talent just days after a controversial decision deemed them an essential business in Florida and fans are livid with Vince McMahon

The top 11 quarterbacks in the 2020 NFL draft class, ranked

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo suggests MLB could return without fans but would have to ‘adjust the economics’ after conversation with Mets owner Jeff Wilpon

Michael Jordan once walked into his opponents’ locker room to warn them that ‘it’s gonna be a long f—ing night’ before scoring 61 points