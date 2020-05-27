A YouTuber pulled off an astonishing 70-step basketball trick shot, including skateboards, trampolines, and a ping-pong ball roller coaster

- source
- A YouTuber with 142,000 subscribers has executed an astonishing 70 step basketball trick shot, and is
- “Creezy” used skateboards, trampolines, and a ping-pong roller coaster in the trick he called “The Swish Machine.”
- The video starts with Creezy sinking a very simple basketball shot on the drive outside his house, and ends deep in the woods behind the house with another basket.
- “This video was filmed in one take, meaning there are absolutely no hidden cuts or edits,” said Creezy.
- “The machine took a month to build and another month to successfully work!”
