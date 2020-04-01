20 artists and bands who have raised money for charity with stunning new versions of their songs performed in self-isolation

caption Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes paired up for a powerful version of “My Oh My.” source YouTube / FOX

Artists around the world are recording new versions of their hits while staying at home due to the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The iHeart Living Room Concert For America, hosted by Elton John, saw performances by Alicia Keys, The Backstreet Boys, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong, Dave Grohl, and Mariah Carey, all raising money for Feeding America and First Responder’s Children’s Foundation.

The concert came after Chris Martin led a series of live-streamed concerts to raise money for the World Health Organization.

Josh Groban, JoJo, and Allie X have also been among the first artists to perform their hits whilst at home as part of Billboard’s ongoing “Live At-Home” series, raising money for several US charities.

Here are 20 artists who have raised money for charity with stunning new versions of their songs performed in self-isolation.

Widespread bans on public gatherings due to the COVID-19 coronavirus may have forced artists to cancel tours and shows, but many have taken to streaming live performances from home, much to the delight of fans around the world.

Artists are using their talents to help fight the coronavirus, raising money for charities and health organizations that support the most vulnerable during the current crisis.

The iHeart Living Room Concert For America, presented by Fox and hosted by Elton John, raised nearly $8 million for coronavirus relief.

Fans and celebrities donated generously whilst enjoying live-streamed performances of hits by Alicia Keys, Billie Eilish, Dave Grohl, Mariah Carey, and many more on Sunday night.

Meanwhile, the “Together At Home” virtual concert series, led by Coldplay’s Chris Martin, saw John Legend, Niall Horan, OneRepublic, and a host of other artists perform songs to fundraise for the World Health Organization and increase understanding of social distancing behaviours and the importance of collective action to beat the virus.

Billboard’s ongoing “Live At-Home” series has so far also seen artists including Josh Groban, JoJo, and Allie X perform live to raise money for charities Meals on Wheels America and My Friend’s Place.

Here are 20 artists who have recorded stunning new versions of their songs in self-isolation while raising money for good causes to help combat the global pandemic.

Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O’Connell teamed up for a raw and bluesy acoustic version of Eilish’s hit “Bad Guy” for the iHeart Living Room Concert For America.

You can watch the performance as part of the full broadcast below:

Alicia Keys dedicated a spine-tingling version of “Underdog” to all the first responders and medical professionals risking their lives to keep us safe.

Billie Joe Armstrong gave fans a sombre, pared-back version of Green Day anthem “Boulevard of Broken Dreams.”

The Backstreet Boys overcame social distancing with a collective, virtual rendition of “I Want It That Way.”

Rock royalty Dave Grohl wowed viewers around the world with a powerful, stripped-back version of the Foo Fighters’ hit “My Hero,” dedicated to frontline health workers.

At her home studio, Mariah Carey gave a jaw-dropping virtuoso rendition of “Always Be My Baby.”

Sam Smith stunned viewers with an intimate A cappella version of “How Do You Sleep?”

Demi Lovato sent chills around the world with a heart-rending version of “Skyscraper.”

Grammy award-winner H.E.R gave a unique, acoustic performance of new song “Keep Holding On.”

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes paired up for a powerful version of “My Oh My.”

Host Elton John joined in too, performing “Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me” from his home in LA.

You can watch the performance as part of the full broadcast below:

Chris Martin led the way in the Together At Home series, responding to fan requests and performing Coldplay hits “A Sky Full of Stars,” “Trouble,” “Viva la Vida,” “Clocks,” and “Yellow.”

John Legend took to his piano to play “All of Me,” “Love’s In Need Of Love,” “Stay With You,” and “Everybody Knows,” as well as a stunning cover of Simon and Garfunkel’s “Bridge Over Troubled Water.”

Former One Direction singer Niall Horan delighted fans with acoustic versions of his smash hits “Slow Hands,” “Nice To Meet Ya,” and “This Town.”

French superstar Christine and the Queens performed hits including “Tilted,” “iT,” and “People I’ve Been Sad.”

OneRepublic appeared together, performing pared-down versions of their hits “Apologize,” “Counting Stars,” as well as Beyonce’s “Halo,” which was written by frontman Ryan Tedder.

Jack Johnson wowed fans who tuned in to hear acoustic performances of some of his biggest hits, including “Home,” “Banana Pancakes,” and “Do You Remember?”

Josh Groban performed an intimate version of his hit cover “You Raise Me Up” as part of Billboard’s ongoing “Live At-Home” series.

You can watch the performance here.

JoJo gave stunning, back-to-basics renditions of her hits “Somebody Else,” “Man,” and “Say So.”

You can watch the performance here.

Allie X amazed fans by performing haunting versions of “Love Me Wrong,” “Susie Save Your Love,” and “Devil I Know.”

You can watch the performance here.