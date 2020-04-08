Watch people in cities around the world cheer from their windows and rooftops at the same time to thank healthcare workers and first responders

caption People confined to their homes applaud in support of healthcare workers, during the lockdown amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Sint-Pieters-Leeuw, Belgium April 4, 2020. source REUTERS/Yves Herman

Every day, people are cheering and clapping in cities around the world to show appreciation and solidarity with front-line workers fighting the pandemic, such as nurses, doctors, and first responders.

Cities are coordinating designated times to come together while still at a distance to show they care for their essential workers.

Healthcare workers are risking infection and working long hours and demanding shifts while often facing supply shortages as they battle the coronavirus outbreak.

Healthcare providers including nurses, doctors, EMTs, and medics are highly critical during the coronavirus pandemic and are over-worked with long, demanding shifts. The daily burst of noise shows support for the long hours workers put in each day and serves as a reminder to the general public about the importance of the precautions taken during the coronavirus pandemic by thinking about front-lines workers.

That’s why people in New York created a social media campaign with the hashtag #ClapBecauseWeCare to get residents to come together and celebrate doctors, nurses, healthcare providers as well as other essential workers such as pharmacists, postal employees, grocery store workers, restaurant workers, truck drivers, and sanitation workers, among others.

But it’s not just New York. Here are some videos of what the daily celebration looks like in different places across the world:

From the rooftops of New York City, the banging of pots and pans and cheering can be heard at 7 p.m. every evening.

This actually goes from 6:58-7:04 every night because New Yorkers don’t half-ass anything. #ClapBecauseWeCare pic.twitter.com/0FBplfTyQA — Jennifer Mudge (@JenniferMudge) April 5, 2020

Every single day at 7 p.m, people clap and cheer for the healthcare workers. I love New York. pic.twitter.com/XE2oOwGuVZ — Polina Marinova (@polina_marinova) April 5, 2020

Other cities in the US, such as Atlanta and Los Angeles, in addition to cities in Canada like Vancouver, joined in the new routine of celebrating medical workers every day from their balconies and windows.

Solidarity is a beautiful thing. Every night at 7pm Vancouverites cheer hospital workers during their daily shift change by cheering and making noise to show love and appreciation. ❤️???????? pic.twitter.com/ZnK7RQJWjL — James Moore (@JamesMoore_org) March 24, 2020

Italy was one of the first countries to start the trend after people began bursting into song from their porches and windows.

#Flashmob dai #balconi ore 12: un lungo #applauso per sostenere chi sta lottando in prima linea contro il #coronavirus e per tutto quello che ognuno di noi sta facendo per il bene comune e per l’Italia.

Roma, via Malatesta#covid_19italia #Italy pic.twitter.com/cPCkCriwYC — Radio1 in Viva Voce (@Radio1VivaVoce) March 14, 2020

But Italy isn’t the only place in Europe where people are belting out cheers over the streets. People in Spain, France, the UK, and other countries are cheering too.

A minute of tribute for the nurses and doctors fighting against #COVID19 … our appreciation and thanks #coronavirusEspana #CoronaMadrid #madridencuarentena pic.twitter.com/LgudzDpm1W — Omar Faouri Sanchez (@OmarFaouri) March 24, 2020

Paris claps and cheers for the health workers at 8pm… stay safe everybody! pic.twitter.com/EJqmvcIsEq — Timo Elliott (@timoelliott) March 20, 2020

The communal celebration has stretched around the globe, with people in Istanbul and Singapore also joining in the daily appreciation for healthcare workers.