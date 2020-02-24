Vintage photos of 1950s diners show the quintessentially American restaurants in their heyday

caption Teenagers sitting at a diner counter circa 1950. source H. Armstrong Roberts/ClassicStock/Getty Images

Nothing is more quintessentially American than ’50s-style diners.

Diners, which were originally referred to as “lunch cars,” first emerged in the 1920s and 1930s.

By the 1950s, diners had grown in popularity, mainly due to their low prices, large menus, and extended hours.

Once the go-to hangout spot for American teens and a symbol of opportunity for small business owners, diners are one of the most beloved remnants of mid-century America.

Scattered across the country, diners come in many shapes and forms, from roadside railcar-style establishments to tiny hole-in-the-wall restaurants in the country’s biggest cities.

Here’s what diners looked like during their heyday, and why they are still such a strong symbol of American life.

The first railcar-style diners popped up in New Jersey in the early 1900s.

caption The interior of a railcar-style diner in the 1950s. source Debrocke/ClassicStock/Getty Images

Railcar-style diners were modeled after rail carriages or sometimes converted from the original train cars into stand-alone eateries. Diners were constructed in factories and then shipped to their destinations, much like mobile homes, and were relatively affordable to purchase at just $1,000.

Once they arrived, the utilities simply had to be connected. Since diners, or “lunch cars,” had to be shipped using a truck or railcar, they were designed to be narrow.

New Jersey essentially became “ground zero” for diners.

caption Short order cook cooking food at the Sunset Diner, United States. source Ralph Morse/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images

At one point, nearly 95% of the shippable restaurants were manufactured in the state.

New Jersey’s oldest diner, the Summit Diner, opened in 1929, was rebuilt in 1938, and is still open today.

Until the Great Depression, most diners could be found in the Northeast.

caption Teenagers eating at a diner circa 1950. source H. Armstrong Roberts/ClassicStock/Getty Images

However, after World War II ended and the suburbs began to boom, more and more people began opening diners nationwide.

The small businesses could prove extremely profitable for owners. Since the restaurants themselves were so small, and the kitchens so narrow, not many employees were required.

With the implementation of cross-country highways in the 1960s, diners continued to grow in popularity.

caption Interior view of an empty roadside diner in Wendover, Utah, circa 1950. source Bettman/Getty Images

Travelers along the new highways could stop off and grab a quick bite at the roadside establishments.

Many diners featured a row of bar stools along a counter, allowing many people to be served without much effort from the diner’s staff.

Diners became popular due to their large menus featuring American food staples like hamburgers, fries, and club sandwiches.

caption A waitress serves customers at a diner in the 1950s. source H. Armstrong Roberts/ClassicStock/Getty Images

Most diners had galley kitchens that made it easier for cooks to move from one dish to another, making service quicker than in a traditional restaurant.

As well as being quicker to make, dishes served at diners were cheaper, too.

caption A waitress at Roy Yates Drug Store. source Carl Iwasaki/The LIFE Images Collection/Getty Images

Items like pancakes, sausages, meatloaf, burgers, and sandwiches were typically served in the restaurants and still are in diners today.

The meals were low-priced, making diners popular even before their rise in the 1950s. During the Great Depression, diners provided an inexpensive way for families to go out to eat.

Diners typically operate around the clock, allowing patrons to stop by at any time for a meal.

caption Teenaged girl sitting in drugstore eating a hamburger. source Hank Walker/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images

Since diners are open all night long, many pop culture depictions of diners involve a feeling of loneliness and isolation.

Edward Hopper’s 1942 painting “Nighthawks” shows a diner and its few occupants late at night. The painting is based on a diner in New York City’s Greenwich Village.

Diners have appeared in pop culture favorites like “Grease,” “Seinfeld,” “Gilmore Girls,” and “Twin Peaks.”

caption Truck drivers eating dinner in diner. source Nat Farbman/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images

“In the movies, the diner is a special kind of space, a mythic place, a zone of escape,” film critic John Patterson told the BBC.

Suzanne Vega, who wrote the ’80s hit song “Tom’s Diner,” said, “The attraction of the diner is that it’s a sort of a midway point between the street and home.”

Diners brought together people from different economic levels but remained segregated by race until the 1960s.

caption A waitress taking customers’ orders in a diner. source Francis Miller/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images

Michael C. Gabriele, who wrote “The History of Diners in New Jersey,” told the Telegraph that “diners are the state’s ultimate gathering places – at any moment, high school students, CEOs, construction workers, and tourists might be found at a counter chatting with the waitresses and line cooks.”

During the civil rights movement, diners became a popular place for activists to hold “sit-ins” in restaurants that refused to seat black people, despite many of them employing black people to work there.

In 1964, Congress outlawed segregation through the Civil Rights Act, but many diners in the South continued to segregate their establishments, afraid that “seating blacks would drive away white patrons.”

Railcar-style diners are still manufactured in factories today, but they’re much more expensive to purchase and ship.

caption Outside view of the Sunset Diner. source Ralph Morse/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images

New diners can reportedly cost more than $1 million to produce, and restoring or renovating old ones can be extremely pricey as well. Instead, many ’50s-style diners in operation today are built on-site to cut costs.

By the 1970s, the rise in fast-food restaurants led to a decline in the popularity of traditional diners.

caption Customers visit a late night cafeteria and post office, circa 1950. source Paul George Schutzer/FPG/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

As McDonald’s, Wendy’s, and Burger King restaurants continued to pop up nationwide, it became difficult for small business owners to compete with the huge corporations also selling cheap, convenient food.

While there were reportedly over 1,000 diners in New York City around 30 years ago, just 398 remained in 2015, according to a Crain’s New York Business article citing the city’s Department of Health records at the time.

Diners today face an uncertain future.

caption Customers seen through the window of a diner, New York, June 1951. source Ernst Haas/Getty Images

In New York City, few original diners remain. However, the recent embracing of nostalgia – think, the rise in speakeasies – has also revitalized the typical American diner.

A recent addition to New York’s Soho neighborhood is the trendy ’50s-style Soho Diner, part of the Soho Grand Hotel. Other New York diners, like the Waverly Diner and the Empire Diner, have managed to keep their doors open despite changing tastes.

