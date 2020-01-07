35 vintage photos reveal what Los Angeles looked like before the US regulated pollution

caption A motorcyclist in Los Angeles prepares to turn while driving along a street that’s engulfed in a thick haze of fog and smog in 1958. source Bettmann / Getty

Los Angeles has had air pollution problems since before smog was a term.

In 1943, people began to notice the smog when it covered Los Angeles so thickly that residents thought Japan had launched a chemical attack. The city continued to have smog problems for decades.

President Richard Nixon created the Environmental Protection Agency in 1970, which introduced air pollution regulations, and it was a major factor in combating the city’s smog problem.

Visit Insider.com for more stories.

The city of stars could be called the city of smog.

Los Angeles has had years of thick air pollution due to a ballooning population, unregulated industry, a booming car industry, and its natural geography.

The Washington Post described it as “eye-burning, lung-stinging, headache-inducing smog.”

In 1943, during World War II, pollution blanketed the city so intensely residents thought Japan had launched a chemical attack. Over the next three decades, improvements came, but they were slow.

The biggest victory against smog came in 1970. President Richard Nixon created the Environmental Protection Agency, which led to air pollution regulations, and allowed California to make even stricter provisions within its state.

Here’s what it used to be like.

Los Angeles has a history of smog. The problem is exacerbated by its natural geography — the sprawling city is shaped like a bowl, which traps fumes blown by Southern California’s sea breeze, and causes them to linger over the city.

caption Third of a series of three pictures showing stages of smog formation in Los Angeles, California, in the 1940s. source PhotoQuest / Getty

Sources: Smithsonian Magazine, Los Angeles Times

In July 1943, a particularly bad bout of smog caused red eyes and running noses. People thought the city was under a chemical attack from the Japanese. The Los Angeles Times called it a “black cloud of doom.”

caption City Hall through smog in 1949. source Los Angeles Examiner/USC Libraries/Corbis / Getty

Sources: Smithsonian Magazine, Los Angeles Times, Wired

During the 1940s people began to notice the smog, but many thought it was clouds. They weren’t. According to the Los Angeles Times, “It was just the poor quality of the air that was a hazy, acrid, smelly, burning presence.”

caption Smog pictures, 28 November 1950. source Los Angeles Examiner/USC Libraries/Corbis / Getty

Source: Los Angeles Times

It wasn’t called smog then. The Los Angeles Times once called it “daylight dim out.” But the term “smog” eventually entered the popular vernacular — mixing the words smoke and fog.

caption Looking down at a smoggy Los Angeles in 1949. source Los Angeles Examiner/USC Libraries/Corbis / Getty

Sources: LAist, Los Angeles Times, Oxford English Dictionary

At times, the city disappeared entirely.

caption Smog, 23 September 1949. A man looks south east from City Hall in Los Angeles. source Los Angeles Examiner/USC Libraries/Corbis / Getty

People felt its effects. Here, women dab their eyes and noses as the world outside appears impenetrable.

caption Looking west from City Hall in December 1949. source Los Angeles Examiner/USC Libraries/Corbis / Getty

In 1949, smoke from a trash dump covered the city. Later, fearing the effects of smog on the city’s inhabitants, Gov. Goodwin Knight restricted the open burning of garbage. It was made illegal in 1958.

caption Smog settling over LA from trash dump. source Loomis Dean/The LIFE Picture Collection / Getty

Source: Los Angeles Times

On bad days, cars would appear from out of the smog. Visibility was so bad that people had car accidents.

caption Smog picture, 15 December 1952. Mission Hosiery Mills, 3764 South Broadway Place, Los Angeles. source Los Angeles Examiner/USC Libraries/Corbis / Getty

Source: LAist

Like this one in 1948.

caption Wrecks caused by smog obscuring road, 16 December 1948. source Los Angeles Examiner/USC Libraries/Corbis / Getty

The city had more than one million cars by 1940.

caption Smog, 2 December 1949. Looking west from City Hall. source Los Angeles Examiner/USC Libraries/Corbis / Getty

Source: Smithsonian Magazine

But it wasn’t until the early 1950s that car exhaust was established as one of the primary causes of smog.

caption Los Angeles smog, 24 December 1948. Smog blanket over Los Angeles in vicinity of General Hospital;Showing top of smog blanket laying over city. source Los Angeles Examiner/USC Libraries/Corbis / Getty

Source: Wired

Cars contribute to ozone, which was the main cause of the smog. The ozone layer up in the atmosphere protects life on Earth from harmful UV rays. But when it’s near the ground, ozone is a harmful gas that can trigger health issues like asthma.

Sources: Wired, Los Angeles Times

Smog continued to blanket the city in the 1950s. This is the view from the Los Angeles City Hall in 1954, after eight days of heavy smog.

Peering at the city, the Washington Post wrote, was “like peering into the smoke-filled backrooms of the era’s bars.”

caption Buildings in Los Angeles Civic Center are barely visible in picture looking east at 1st and Olive Streets. at 11 a.m. when smog was at its peak. source Los Angeles Times / Getty

Source: Washington Post

Lee Begovich, who moved to the city in 1953, told the Washington Post she was stunned when wind blew the smog away one day and she finally, for the first time, saw the San Gabriel Mountains to the northeast.

caption Smog along South Broadway between 15th & 16th Streets in Los Angeles, California, on December 9, 1948. source Los Angeles Examiner/USC Libraries/Corbis / Getty

Source: The Washington Post

In 1954, Getty wrote that there were so many red eyes, one person said “you couldn’t tell the people with hangovers from those who went to bed the night before.”

People wore masks to counter what the Washington Post described as “eye-burning, lung-stinging, headache-inducing smog.”

caption Los Angeles Smog in 1954. source Allan Grant/The LIFE Picture Collection / Getty

Sources: Wired, Washington Post

At least one woman wore a plastic helmet while relaxing at Santa Monica beach. At the time there were also bush fires, so while the helmet protected her from ash, it didn’t stop smog from seeping in.

caption Santa Monica, California, USA. Nancy Young, 16, of Gardena, California, tries out a plastic Smog Helmet on the beach at Santa Monica. source Bettmann / Getty

In 1958, the city even set up a smog relief team to provide residents with “fresh air” brought from outside of Los Angeles. Whether is was effective is unclear.

caption Mariellen Morgan wipes away the tears as she is about to get some smog relief from Hank McCullough of West Hollywood on November 25, 1958 as eye-irritating smog tormented residents for the third day in a row. source Bettmann / Getty

Smog continued to cover the city as Los Angeles expanded, which meant more factories and highways. The city did have Air Pollution Control, an early pollution monitoring group.

caption 9th November 1961: Members of the ‘Air Pollution Control’ measure the concentration of atmospheric pollutants in Los Angeles, California. source Alan Band/Keystone/Getty

Source: Wired

Continuing into the 1960s, parts of Los Angeles were getting 200 smoggy days each year.

caption General view of the air pollution that hovers over the city circa 1967 in Los Angeles, California. source Martin Mills/Getty

Source: Wired

Here’s Grand Avenue in 1967.

caption Grand Avenue between 5th and 6th Streets view from the same spot 10/10/67 shows progress in building construction but not much change in smog control. source Bettmann / Getty

Here, the outline of the sun can be made out thanks to Los Angeles smog, early in the 1970s.

caption Railroad and transmission lines near Salton Sea. Hazy sun is caused by Los Angeles smog in 1972. source EPA

When the Clean Air Act was passed in 1970, Congress approved an amendment that allowed California to incorporate harsher pollution controls than the rest of the country. It had to deal with the problem.

Sources: Washington Post, Los Angeles Times

But that didn’t mean the pollution just went away. This is hazy Los Angeles in 1972.

caption Sunlight and smog in 1972. source EPA

Here, that same year, smog was trapped against the mountains.

caption Smog in Los Angeles in 1972. source EPA

And smog still covered the San Gabriel Mountains at times in 1972.

caption Smog in San Gabriel Mountains in 1972. source EPA

In 1973, Los Angeles skyscrapers were blanketed in smog.

caption Heavy smog in Los Angeles in 1973. source EPA

But at least the shape of the buildings could be made out.

caption Sunlight and smog in Los Angeles in 1973. source EPA

And officers were actively monitoring the highways.

caption Air pollution control department officers checking for violators on highway. source Gene Daniels / EPA

In 1975, the Santa Monica mountains near the west edge of Los Angeles were hard to see in the haze.

caption Haze in the Santa Monica mountains near the west edge of Los Angeles in 1975. source EPA

But the air quality in Los Angeles had improved, and that was largely due to the Clean Air Act, which helped lower emissions from cars and industry.

caption Smog over LA monitored by NASA scientists and air pollution center in 1972. source EPA

Source: Washington Post

But the city’s air quality future is far from clear.

caption Los Angeles reactive pollutant program, a multi-agency air pollution research study in 1973. source EPA

Source: Washington Post

President Donald Trump has said he’ll revoke the state’s ability to set auto-emission standards, which could mean more smog. California and 22 other states are suing the administration to keep that from happening.

caption A view of downtown from Hollywood with the Capitol Records tower and lots of smog in the foreground in February 1995 in Los Angeles, California. source Ron Eisenberg/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty

Source: Business Insider

And warmer climates mean ozone forms quicker and is harder to control. While LA doesn’t look as bad as it did before the Clean Air Act, it still gets smoggy days. The city has a population of 4 million people, but 8 million cars.

caption Thick smog obscured the mountains from downtown LA on September 17, 2019. The day before, you could see the mountains. source Rebecca Harrington/Business Insider

Sources: Los Angeles Times, CA DMV