THEN AND NOW: Photos that show how glamorous train travel used to be

Back in the day, travelling by train promised luxury experience filled with champagne flutes and full-size sofas to relax on.

Nowadays, traveling by train is much more modest and everything is generally self-serviced.

Here is a look at how train travel has changed over the years.

Planes may be the quickest mode of transportation, but there’s something to be said about taking the scenic route aboard a train.

While you might have romantic notions about riding the rails, train travel isn’t what it used to be. Gone are the days when people packed their belongings in posh trunks and drank champagne in luxurious dining cars.

To illustrate how glamorous train travel once was, we rounded up photos from the 1910s to the 1950s and compared them to images from the present day.

Read on to see what train travel was like in its heyday.

There have always been crowds, but they seemed more civilized.

This photo was taken in 1913.

Crowds at Waterloo Station in London, England, in 1913.

Modern travelers are more impatient and don’t always respect personal space.

This photo was taken in 2017.

Travelers wait in line to board an Amtrak train at Penn Station in New York City, New York, in 2017.

People used to pack up their lives in stylish trunks.

This photo was taken in 1929.

Two women at Paddington Station in London, England push their luggage on a cart.

Even the youngest travelers had fancy luggage.

This photo was taken in 1935.

Two girls and their dog sit atop their luggage and read newspapers at Euston Station in London, England, in 1935.

Today, people mainly travel with one suitcase and a smaller bag such as a backpack or tote.

This photo was taken in 2018.

Travelers make their way to board a train at the 30th Street Station in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, in 2018.

Back in the day, there were porters to lug around that heavy luggage…

This photo was taken in 1935.

Railway porters in Calais, France, carry luggage in 1935.

…which could be an intimidating task given the bulk of it.

This picture was taken in 1939.

Men load luggage at Waterloo Station in London, England, in 1939.

Now, travelers generally have to carry their own luggage.

This photo was taken in 2015.

Passengers wait at Amtrak’s Union Station in Chicago, Illinois, in 2015.

While Amtrak does offer a free porter service called the “Red Cap Baggage Handling Service,” it’s only available at 12 of the American passenger rail corporation’s busiest stations.

Back then, there were paper timetables.

This photo was taken in 1958.

A woman at Charing Cross Station in London, England, examines a timetable in 1958.

Today, most train stations use electronic displays.

This photo was taken in 2019 at Penn Station in New York City.

Until January 2017, when it was replaced with smaller, LCD displays, New York City’s Penn Station utilized a combination digital/analog board.

Dining cars used to be the height of luxury.

This photo was taken in 1935.

The Flying Scotsman – which ferried passengers between London, England, and Edinburgh, Scotland – featured a luxurious, all-electric restaurant car.

Although the iconic steam train was retired in 1963, you can still hop aboard during special events held throughout the UK.

Today’s dining cars are more modest.

This picture was taken in 2017.

A table on Amtrak’s California Zephyr, which travels between Chicago, Illinois, and San Francisco, California, is set for dinner service.

Train provisions are generally unpretentious.

This picture was taken in 2017.

While train meals aren’t maligned like their airplane counterparts, they’re typically not that fancy.

Heartier fare used to be more common.

This photo was taken in 1935.

Passengers on the Green Diamond, an Illinois Central streamline diesel train, enjoy a hot meal in 1935.

For shorter journeys, many travelers today will just grab something from a chain restaurant or fast food joint before hopping aboard.

This photo was taken in 2014.

A passenger at Union Station in Washington, District of Columbia, holds a pizza box from Sbarro in 2014.

Back in the day, if you felt like having a drink, you could visit the “tavern car.”

This photo was taken in 1949.

Passengers have drinks in the Jolly Tar, one of the so-called “tavern cars” that the British Rail introduced in the 1940s.

On many trains today, drinks are simply served in the regular car or cafe car.

This photo was taken in 2005.

A passenger on an Amtrak train buys drinks and a snack from the cafe car in 2005.

Taking the train didn’t mean you had to skip teatime.

This photo was taken in 1951.

People enjoy tea in a new passenger coach at Marylebone Station in London, England, in 1951.

Travelers today take their coffee or tea on the road.

This photo was taken in 2015.

A woman purchases coffee from an Amtrak train’s cafe car in 2015.

Sleeper cars were more like hotel rooms.

This photo was taken in 1945.

An attendant on the London, Midland, and Scottish Railway (LMS) wakes a passenger by bringing her a cup of tea in 1945.

Today’s sleeper cars are comfy, but not as opulent.

This photo was taken in 2017.

A couple relaxes in a sleeper car aboard the California Zephyr in 2017.

And if you’re not in a sleeper car, you have to make do with an eye mask.

This photo was taken in 2015.

A passenger sleeps on an Amtrak train departing from 30th Street Station in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, in 2015.

Before phones and computers, people entertained themselves with a good book.

This photo was taken in 1935.

Passengers read during a trip on the Brighton Electric Railway.

People today use train time to get work done on their laptops. Most trains now boast WiFi.

This picture was taken in 2013.

Spanish commuters on a train from Madrid to Alcázar de San Juan use their computers, phones, and other electronic devices in 2013.

Back in the day, you had to buy tickets from a booking office.

This photo was taken in 1935.

People buy tickets from the booking office at York Station in York, England, in 1935.

Today, most train stations have self-service kiosks, or you can purchase your ticket online before heading to the station.

This photo was taken in 2014.

Travelers headed to the Royal Ascot buy tickets from a self-service kiosk at Waterloo Station in London, England, in 2014.

With couches for seats, first-class cars were truly classy back in the day.

This photo was taken in 1930.

First-class passengers on a Canadian Pacific Railway train read and listen to the wireless in 1930.

Today’s first-class cars are spacious, but the seats are pretty standard.

This picture was taken in 2016.

The first-class section of a Deutsche Bahn ICE 4 high-speed train typifies what “luxury” train travel looks like today.

Some railways don’t even offer first-class — so business class is the next best thing.

This photo was taken in 2013.

A typical business class seat on an Amtrak train at Union Station. Amtrak only offers first-class service on its Acela trains.

If travelers ever needed assistance, they could direct their questions to a “Train Enquiries” booth.

This photo was taken in 1934.

Passengers step up to an inquiry booth at Victoria Station in London, England, in 1934.

Customer service is much harder to come by today.

This photo was taken in 2014.

Travelers at Nuremberg Hauptbahnhof (Nuremberg Central Station) in Germany wait in line at an information desk during a train strike in 2014.

People used to get so dolled up for train travel.

This photo was taken in 1930.

Women aboard a London and North Eastern Railway (LNER) train listen to a gramophone.

Train travelers dress pretty casually these days, and are usually only dressed nicely if they are headed somewhere immediately upon arrival.

This photo was taken in 2015.

Travelers wait at 30th Street Station in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, in 2015.

Face masks have also become part of a commuter’s attire.

Commuters wear masks to protect and keep a safe distance at Saint Lazare train station in Paris, France.