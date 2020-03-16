Hungarian artist Gergely Dudás draws hidden objects into his illustrations — see if you can solve his latest challenge

caption Can you find the bee? source Gergely Dudás/Dudolf

Gergely Dudás‘ adorable cartoon animals and whimsical drawings contain hidden details that challenge people to examine them extra closely.

He’s released three books of brain-teasing illustrations: one of holiday puzzles called “Bear’s Merry Book of Hidden Things,” a Halloween-themed book called “Bear’s Spooky Book of Hidden Things,” and “Bear’s Springtime Book of Hidden Things.”

In his latest puzzle, Dudás has drawn a field of flowers with various animals enjoying a spring day. Somewhere in the image, though, is a tiny bee. Can you find it?

Take a look at the illustration:

caption Where’s the bee? source Gergely Dudás/Dudolf

Do you see it?

If not, that’s OK.

Keep trying.

Here’s a hint.

It’s near the raccoon.

If you want to see the solution, keep scrolling.

Last chance to turn back!

Here it is:

caption There it is. source Gergely Dudás/Dudolf

The bee is near the upper right corner of the image.