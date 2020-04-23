From E.T. to Elsa, one woman is dressing up in a new costume every day to cheer up her neighbors

caption Erin Kemble has been using her porch as a stage, all in hopes to create a few laughs. source Erin Kemble

A woman in Virginia is putting on “porch performances” every day to give her neighbors and family members a laugh.

Her characters have ranged from Elsa in “Frozen,” to Neo from the “Matrix.”

“I know I’m goofy. I’ve always been goofy. It’s just time for the world to see how goofy I am,” she told Insider.

Erin Kemble calls herself a “MacGyver mom.”

She can turn anything into a costume, and that ability has only strengthened during the quarantine.

The Virginia-based mother has transformed a kiddie pool into Violet Beauregarde as a blueberry from “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.” She’s also searched her house for materials to make a mermaid’s tail – all to get a laugh.

Kemble is using her front porch as a stage

Each day, she steps out of her front door for a porch performance. Her characters have ranged from Elsa in “Frozen,” to Neo from “The Matrix.”

“The gravity of it all is so heavy, that I just have to lighten it up a little bit,” Kemble told Insider.

In Kemble’s home state of Virginia, a stay-at-home order has been placed until June 10. To help cope with the situation, Kemble wanted to laugh and help others laugh.

She had been dressing up for her cousin’s children over FaceTime. They were loving her performances, and Kemble realized that maybe others could get a laugh, too.

So on March 30, she started with her neighbors. She stepped onto her porch in a pig costume with a sign that read, “This little piggy stayed home.”

Kemble has already crafted over 25 costumes

Word quickly spread, and now she’s created an Instagram account to house all her creative looks.

“I’m not on the front lines, I’m not in harm’s way. I am a fool,” she said. “If people can laugh and forget for one second what’s happening, it’s giving me a purpose.”

Kemble said she’s always loved to dress up, so her costumes didn’t surprise anyone close to her.

“This is not even a stretch for me,” she said. “I’m always hamming it up and being a showboat.”

Kemble also said she doesn’t plan on stopping until the stay-at-home order is lifted – and there’s no shortage of costumes. If anything, Kemble said she has too many ideas.

“I know I’m goofy. I’ve always been goofy. It’s just time for the world to see how goofy I am,” she told Insider.