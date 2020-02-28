A first grade teacher dressed as a different black trailblazer for every day of Black History Month

caption Latoya McGriff is a first-grade teacher at Creekside Elementary School in Suffolk, Virginia. source WAVY

Latoya McGriff, a first-grade teacher at Creekside Elementary School in Suffolk, Virginia, dressed up as a different black trailblazer for every day of Black History Month.

She dressed up as Thurgood Marshall, jazz icon Ella Fitzgerald, ballerina Misty Copeland, tennis great Arthur Ashe, Tuskegee Airman Lt. Col. Howard Baugh, and more.

McGriff said she works in a black-majority elementary school, and that she “wanted [students] to see that people who look like them contribute.”

“I hope that [people who see the story] will implement some type of Black History Month program in their school,” McGriff told Good Morning America. “They don’t have to dress up like I did … but, I just want people to incorporate black history so that other students of color can see themselves represented in history.”

McGriff started off Black History Month on Monday, February 3, by dressing up as Jackson, calling her a “mathematician who worked as an aeronautical engineer whom people referred to as a human computer.” A Facebook photo shows McGriff wearing 1960s clothing similar to what Jackson would have worn.

The next day she dressed up as tennis great Arthur Ashe, the first black American man to win the US Open.

Other costumes included Thurgood Marshall, Tuskegee Airman Lt. Col. Howard Baugh, Muhammad Ali’s daughter Laila Ali, and Maggie Walker, the first black American to become the president of a US bank.

She also dressed up in clothes representing historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and historically black Greek-letter organizations.

“[Learning about these organizations] gives children something to look up to, and they get excited about wanting to go to school and get to college,” McGriff told Good Morning America.

She told CBS News affiliate WAVY that the school she works at has a majority-black student population, and she “wanted [students] to see that people who look like them contribute.”