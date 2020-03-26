7 ideas for virtual dating while social distancing, and how to strike up a romance during the pandemic

source SammyVision/Getty Images

There are plenty of ways to strike up a romance while practicing social distancing.

Business Insider rounded up 7 virtual date ideas for connecting with your soon-to-be-sweetie.

Practicing social distancing doesn’t mean you have to put your dating life on hold. If you just started getting to know someone, or never got to schedule that first date, there’s still hope.

There are still plenty of ways to strike up a romance with someone – it just requires some creativity. Fortunately, during this era of self-isolation and quarantine, we are able to stay more connected than ever through tech. Whether it’s a post on social media, a text message, or a video chat, we can keep in touch with the people we care about the most (or hope to further connect with), even if they’re miles away.

So, if you and your special someone don’t live near each other, there’s no need to fear. Here are seven virtual date ideas.

1. Go for a walk around your neighborhood while talking on the phone.

Plug in a pair of earbuds, put your phone in your pocket, and go for a stroll while you talk to your date. It’s almost like going for an actual walk with them (unless your AirPods fall out). If you see something fun along the way, you can narrate it for them – communication is important. But putting your phone in your pocket is key – it takes you away from a screen and makes the date feel less mediated.

2. Watch a movie together.

Movie nights can still be a thing, even if you’re not in the same room.

Chrome extensions like Netflix Party, Metastream, and Scener allow you to watch movies with other people online. This is a great way to bond with your date over similar movie taste or get into a series together.

3. Make crafts for each other on video chat and exchange them after the quarantine is over.

Take whatever crafting materials you have in your house and make something for your soon-to-be-sweetie. Obviously, toilet paper is out of the question, but you can get creative. Did you take a bunch of paper clips from your office before getting sent home? Make a necklace. Knitting set that you’ve been meaning to use forever? Make a scarf. You could get really fancy and try embroidery. Regardless, crafting together will help you calm down and bring you closer – and the crafts can be a nice token of a strange time.

4. Have a drink together over video chat.

Kick back with your drink of choice (or whatever you have in your fridge), put on some relaxing music, and ask your date about their day. Just like meeting up for a drink after work, sipping on a cocktail over video chat can be a relaxing way to get to know each other better.

5. Take a free online class together.

Taking a free online class during quarantine is a great way to stay busy and learn something new. If you and your date are forced to spend some time apart, try taking a class on something you both want to learn about. Not only will you both have a new skill at the end of all of this, but it’ll give you something new to chat about!

6. Follow a recipe together.

Pick a recipe from your favorite site together, and try to make it simultaneously. It’s like making them dinner in your apartment, except, you know, pandemic-style. This helps you get to know each other’s tastes (and dietary restrictions).

Ideally, print out the recipe or have it on a different screen than the one you’re talking to them on – that way you won’t be constantly switching between screens and pausing them. Cooking and baking are inherently messy and show a lot about how someone handles stress and challenges, so this could further a sense of intimacy between you two.

7. Play an online game together.

Board game nights don’t have to end just because you’re stuck in separate places. You can play popular games like Settlers of Catan online, or join them in their Animal Crossing island. If you have shared friends – or want to start sharing them – you could try playing games like Heads Up over Zoom.