21 castles and royal residences you can explore from your couch, from the Palace of Versailles to Windsor Castle

- The novel coronavirus has hurt the travel industry, as travel bans have grounded flights, closed train stations, and postponed trips.
- Although traveling is on a temporary hold, there are plenty of opportunities to explore the world virtually.
- From a castle on the shore of Lebanon to fairy-tale castles in Germany, check out these virtual tours.
With the novel coronavirus halting travel around the world, people are finding creative ways to explore new destinations.
Virtual tours have quickly become a way to discover unfamiliar locations. Virtual treks through national parks have offered an escape to the outdoors, while hotels and monuments have become more accessible than ever.
A virtual castle tour combines everything from architecture to nature to history and extravagance. Put the kettle on, pour a cup of tea, and explore these castles and royal residences virtually.
Pretend to live like royalty in the largest occupied castle in the world: Windsor Castle.
Click here to virtually visit Windsor Castle.
Virtually wander through gardens and discover never-before-seen content of the Palace of Versailles.
Click here to virtually visit the Palace of Versailles.
Soak up the sun and sea breeze in a virtual tour of the Sidon Sea Castle.
Click here to virtually visit the Sidon Sea Castle.
Admire breathtaking views from the Prague Castle.
Click here to virtually visit Prague Castle.
Imagine kissing the Blarney Stone at Blarney Castle in Ireland.
Click here to virtually visit Blarney Castle.
Imagine living like the royal family at Buckingham Palace.
Click here to virtually visit the Buckingham Palace.
Take a virtual walking tour of the colorful blue-and-gold Catherine Palace in Russia.
Click here to virtually visit the Catherine Palace.
Discover Chambord Castle, a French castle imagined by Leonardo da Vinci.
Click here to virtually visit Chambord Castle.
You don’t have to climb Castle Rock to get to Edinburgh Castle, one of Scotland’s most famous castles.
Click here to virtually visit Edinburgh Castle.
Pretend to dine lavishly at the Ashford Castle in Ireland.
Click here to virtually visit Ashford Castle.
Soak in the artwork at Skokloster Castle in Sweden.
Click here to virtually visit Skokloster Castle.
Virtually run through the marble hallways of Sforzesco Castle in Italy.
Click here to virtually visit Sforzesco Castle.
Explore how the Hambach Castle in Germany earned its name as a “birthplace of European democracy.”
Click here to virtually visit Hambach Castle.
Order a pizza and take a virtual trip to the Royal Palace of Caserta in Italy.
Click here to virtually visit the Royal Palace of Caserta.
Take a virtual trip to Dracula’s Castle, also known as Bran Castle.
Click here to virtually visit Bran Castle.
You can virtually explore the Castello di Amorosa in California’s wine country.
Click here to virtually visit Castello di Amorosa.
Explore fairy-tale locations like Neuschwanstein Castle in Germany.
Click here to virtually visit Neuschwanstein Castle.
Virtually walk through palm trees and into Iolani Palace in Hawaii.
Click here to virtually visit Iolani Palace.
The tides often deter visitors from traveling to Mont-Saint-Michel in France, so a virtual tour is a great way to explore without getting wet.
Click here to virtually visit Mont-Saint-Michel.
Virtually visit one of the largest castles in the world: Malbork Castle in Poland.
Click here to virtually visit Malbork Castle, Poland.
Enjoy the virtual sunshine on a tour through Johnstown Castle.