The W Washington DC is a top pick for sightseers, located just steps from the White House and Washington Monument with historic architecture and contemporary interiors, but standard rooms are small and oddly shaped

The oldest hotel in Washington, DC, this 1917 Beaux-Arts building boasts a coveted location right on the National Mall, only 1,300 feet from the White House, and 2,950 feet from the Washington Monument.

Thanks to a $55 million renovation, art is everywhere, including the walls of the double-story lobby, the headboards of beds, and even hanging over the bar.

I stayed in the standard Spectacular King room over the holidays with my family and found it well-priced for the time of year, but oddly configured and small. I wouldn’t hesitate to return for the great location, terrific views, and appealing amenities, but I would upgrade to a larger room for a more comfortable stay.

A note from your Insider Reviews travel editor: Coronavirus has interrupted travel on a global scale forcing travelers to cancel and reassess plans in the coming weeks and months. We understand that right now is a challenging time to plan travel. But when this time passes and things return to normal, we know you’ll be eager to explore the world again.

Whenever that happens for you, and we know it will, we hope our travel content helps you make informed, useful, and inspiring choices on the best places and hotels to book. So whether you use our reviews now, bookmark them for the future, or simply need an escape from the news, we’ll continue to share the world with you. In the meantime, we encourage all travelers to stay safe, follow guidelines from the CDC website, and take precautions.

If you didn’t know going in that the W Washington DC was once called the Hotel Washington, you could be in for some initial confusion. The 1917 Beaux-Arts building reopened in 2009 as the W, with its single-initial logo perched between red-and-white-striped awnings, but the original signage remains due to historic landmark regulations. And the Hotel Washington sign is more front-facing and visible than the W.

As a result, I did a double-take and checked with both my ride-share driver and the doorman: Was I in the right place?

Thankfully, I was. Located downtown on the National Mall, the W is ideal for those who quite literally want a monumental experience.

The luxury boutique hotel, with 326 recently renovated rooms and suites, is only 1,300 feet from the White House and 2,950 feet from the Washington Monument. You can’t stay closer to history than if you sleep in the White House itself

Of course, lodging next door to the political seat has its downside – demonstrators and activists, picketing and performing, all take place nearby. However, they usually go home after 5 p.m.

On the other hand, so does everything else. Because it’s a business-oriented area, the immediate neighborhood doesn’t offer much after rush hour. Fortunately, the hotel has a variety of dining and drinking options, and is a quick walk to a Metro Station.

Rooms and suites are categorized by overweening adjectives – Wonderful, Spectacular, Fantastic, Marvelous and Wow, with varying views and, accordingly, price tags. They start at $254 and can rise by a few hundred dollars at peak times. Suites start at $587 and seem more difficult to procure unless you book months in advance.

I stayed with my husband and two college-age children for several nights over the holidays and was pleasantly surprised to find rates in the low $300 range. We booked two rooms, a Wonderful and a Spectacular standard King, and found both rooms to be smaller and more awkwardly arranged than expected. Overall, though, the hotel is a lovely mix of historic architecture, contemporary interiors, with a prime location and unfailingly hospitable service.

I’d certainly return, but would plan to upgrade to a Fantastic, Marvelous, or Wow suite, starting between $587 and $646, if all four of us were coming back. For just my husband and myself, I’d happily book the “Spectacular” room, but only in the off-season or with a deal. At full price in high season, I’d check comparable hotels for value first.

Keep reading to see why I was so impressed by W Washington DC.

caption The Living Room is a beautiful use of Beaux-Arts space. source Jen Karetnick/Business Insider

Whatever initial disorientation I felt upon approaching the exterior of the W vanished as soon as I was ushered inside. Thanks to the $55 million dollar renovation, the double-story lobby is majestic, graced with frescoed columns, brass-gilded archways, and groupings of plush love seats and armchairs in a subtly patriotic color scheme.

Called the Living Room, the multi-media space boasts a black-and-white marble floor and a carpet that is actually an interpretative street map of the city.

I immediately loved the art-filled space, with a plethora of hanging paintings, sculptures, and objet d’art strategically placed alongside potted palms. On the ceiling, a “Reflection Pool” mirror replicates the activity, which ranges from business meetings to social gatherings.

caption The lobby is an elegant introduction to the W. source Jen Karetnick/Business Insider

Depending on which street entrance you use, reception is either toward the back through the Living Room, or at the left of it. We checked in early, around 1 p.m., along with only a couple of other people. While this is a lobby that’s rarely not busy, with both locals and hotel guests coming and going, mid-morning to mid-day often sees everyone out for business or activities.

After a short wait, during which we expected to store our bags and find some lunch, we were pleasantly surprised to find that we could head to our rooms immediately.

Our luggage, we were informed, would follow us, which it immediately did. The service was spot-on, with doormen always available to hail a taxi, bellboys to store a bag, and reception or concierge to supply a recommendation or direction.

caption Neon wall art offers advice about which way to go. source Jen Karetnick/Business Insider

We took the elevators, located just past reception, to the sixth floor, where the walls were hung with neon art. Another interesting touch was lounge seating in front of the elevator, so we didn’t have to stand and wait.

caption In the Spectacular King, this sink and hand towel rack was located across from the closet, not in the white marble bathroom. source W Washington DC

Our King rooms were on either side of the elevators, and although we thought we had booked identical ones, they turned out to be in different categories.

The one I shared with my husband, the Spectacular King, was the second tier of standard rooms, while our kids were in an entry-level Wonderful.

Ours was bright and filled with sun, but exceedingly small (rooms range from 215 to 270 square feet), with what’s called an open-flow bathroom. Translation: The sink was in the corridor of the bedroom, across from the closet. While the white marble bathroom was pretty, with brass shower fixtures, my husband and I had to pack up our toiletries after using them because the black marble sink didn’t have enough of a vanity to contain them. I did appreciate the inset, space-saving magnifying mirror.

caption Artist Amit Greenberg’s cherry blossom-patterned headboard is a signature. source Jen Karetnick/Business Insider

The room my kids shared, the Wonderful King ranges in size from 200 to 250 square feet, and was even more cramped. An intruding wall cut off an angle, and they had a strange view of … another wall.

Otherwise, both rooms had the same decor, which I found attractive, although I didn’t care for the color choices. The headboards were the centerpieces, designed by artist Amit Greenberg, and covered with a cherry blossom pattern that took up a third of the back wall. So even if you don’t have views of any blossoming trees, you can still channel the feeling.

Greenberg also designed the singular pillows with caricatures of presidents. The W takes its position as the oldest hotel in the city and its location on the National Mall seriously. Expect plenty of references, both in artwork and print, throughout the property.

The beds themselves were quite comfortable, with a pillow-top mattress and 350-thread count sheets. While upper-level floors don’t seem to be as insulated from the rooftop bar noise, we weren’t disturbed by music or traffic from the neighborhood, which was calm at night, and slept well.

Two reading lamps were embedded in the backdrop, which left more space on the night tables for tissues, reading material, water bottles, the phone, and a clock radio with outlets and charging stations.

caption The wet and dry bar is situated within a piece of furniture designed to replicate the Washington Memorial. source Jen Karetnick/Business Insider

Next to the bed, a pair of black chairs and a table sat underneath the window. Adjacent was an interpretation of the Washington Monument housing a solid dry and wet bar. The chip and drink choices were standard, but the selection of glassware, ranging from stemless wine glasses to martini glasses, was a plus.

An LED-screen 37-inch TV provided cable, satellite, and Netflix, as well as pay-per-view movies, and a closet-bureau combination took up the remaining space. It featured a modest section for hanging clothes, about half-a-dozen hangers, several drawers, a safe, an iron and ironing board, and two robes. One of us got to unpack; the other lived out of a suitcase.

Next time, if I can snag one, I’d upgrade to a Fantastic, Marvelous, or Wow suite for all four of us, rather than book two small rooms. They do seem scarce and difficult to secure, but if you reserve enough in advance, it’s possible. An upgraded room would cost about the same as two standard rooms, but the added space and value would be stronger. For just my husband and myself, I’d stay in the same room again, but only if the price was right.

caption Family-friendly during the day and adults-only at night, the rooftop bar and lounge POV serves up tremendous views with good fare and cocktails. source Jen Karetnick/Business Insider

Sited at the far end of the lobby, Cherry is a trendy grill with a hefty price point where the mustard-and-ruby-hued decor echoes the ethos of fire. Here, everything is cooked over wood-fed flames, including dry-aged steaks and oysters.

The Corner Office offers an al fresco pizza and beer garden with a pair of bocce courts that certainly would have appealed in summer, but the winter weather didn’t allow for it.

We had one nice, temperate day where we enjoyed a late lunch at the more moderately priced POV, a rooftop bar and lounge. This popular venue turns into an adults-only destination after 7 p.m., and guests do complain about it. That is, if they’re not partying there.

But it’s all-ages until then, with fare ranging from burgers to steamed mussels and lobster-stuffed grilled cheese. With floor-to-ceiling retractable windows and phenomenal views of the entire cityscape, POV definitely gave us some welcome perspective.

caption The Living Room bar serves throughout the lobby, where the Wi-Fi is complimentary. source Jen Karetnick/Business Insider

We also enjoyed capping our evenings with a drink from the Living Room bar, where a replica of Constantino Brumidi’s “The Apotheosis of Washington,” the fresco in the Capitol Building, hangs. You can order and sit at the bar or in the literary salon setting of the lobby. We most often chose the latter, relaxing with a glass of wine or cup of tea along with complimentary Internet after a long day of touring.

In addition to dining and drinking, the hotel features Bliss Spa Washington DC, known for its nail lounge, among other beauty and wellness services. It also offers a 24-hour fitness center, FIT, with the usual array of cardio machines and weights, as well as the added benefit of yoga and boxing equipment.

If you’re in DC for the sights, staying here places you in the right place. The White House, the Washington Monument, the Lincoln Memorial, the Jefferson Memorial, the US Capitol, and more are all a short walk away on the National Mall.

Also in the immediate neighborhood, walk to the Holocaust Museum, National Museum of Women in the Arts, and Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History. The Smithsonian National Air & Space Museum and other Smithsonian Museums are also close by.

A few miles further afield, historic Georgetown awaits exploration, as does the Smithsonian National Zoological Park.

Trip Advisor gives the W Washington DC 4 out of 5-stars, while Booking.com gives it 8.9 out of 10 and Hotels.com gives it an 8.4 out of 10.

Visitors love the helpful staff, the unique decor, and the amazing views. Customer service gets big mentions over and over, as does the lobby and rooftop. Patrons really love the beautiful, modern redesign. They also remark about how clean the rooms are.

When guests do have a problem, it’s often related to the “weird” bathroom setups and the small size of the rooms. Many guests also complain about POV after it turns into a nightclub. Those staying on higher floors can hear the music and noise from their rooms.

Who stays here: Out-of-towners looking for the full National Mall and tourist experience just 1,300 feet from the White House. It also attracts history buffs who appreciate staying in the oldest hotel in the city, business travelers with meetings downtown, and Marriott Bonvoy loyalists (W is a member of the collection of hotels).

We like: The abundance of artwork, the stylish colors and textiles (especially in the lobby), and the excellent framing of the Beaux-Arts interiors that really catches the eye.

We love (don’t miss this feature!): Lunch at POV, the rooftop bar and lounge that offers panoramic views of the city. It will make you wonder why you don’t live in Washington, DC.

We’d do this differently next time: For a family trip, I booked two rooms to give my college-age kids some privacy. But the rooms are tiny. For the same money or a little more, I could have booked us all a more comfortable suite and would prefer to do so next time.

This 1917 Beaux-Arts building opened in 2009 as the W Washington DC and was recently renovated to the tune of $55 million. The money was well-spent on the lobby – a stunner – and the food-and-drink amenities.

The rooms are certainly small, and the bathrooms have strange configurations. Like real estate, price per square footage seems high. If you stay on an upper-level floor, you will hear noise from POV after 7 p.m. when it turns into an adults-only nightclub. But the W Washington DC is a stylish, luxe hotel regardless, and the neighborhood itself calms down traffic-wise at night, so street noise isn’t intrusive.

The service is accommodating, the historic architecture and mod interior is striking, and the location can’t be beaten. If you know what the hotel’s weaknesses are going in and book in the off-season when the value is greatest, you can opt for the best views from the choicest rooms, and really rise above the swamp.