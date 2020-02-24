The W Miami in Brickell is a top choice for Marriott Bonvoy loyalists with well-sized rooms, a football field-sized pool deck, and great restaurant

source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

W Miami in downtown Brickell blends traditional luxury with modern amenities, including a massive 15th-floor pool deck, access to an extensive spa and fitness facility, and a great on-site restaurant that warrants a visit on its own.

I spent a night at this Marriott Bonvoy hotel in a Cool Corner room, which is a mid-tier offering above a standard Wonderful room, but below waterfront suites. I was very impressed by the spacious room and excellent customer service.

All rooms feature a soothing jade, zen-like palette, though some face busy Brickell Drive and come with significant noise bleed. Don’t forget to pack earplugs.

Situated on a corner facing a busy stretch of highway and a working drawbridge to accommodate passing yachts, the W Miami in downtown Miami is bustling. The small lobby is packed with guests spilling in and out to attend conferences, take business meetings, or explore Miami’s thriving Brickell neighborhood.

But inside, the rooms are zen-like and Asian-inspired for a soothing experience. The 15th-floor rooftop pool deck is also a serene sight despite being roughly the size of a football field and surrounded by countless sunbeds and views for days. It’s serviced by the on-site restaurant, Addikt, which should not be missed, with excellent American seasonal fare and craft cocktails.

It all comes together to make a compelling argument to skip the beach entirely in favor of the bay and this luxury hotel from Marriott Bonvoy. Staying here feels like a refreshing take on the city, with a central location that places you close enough to access the beach, or explore other inland neighborhoods like the art and brewery-filled Wynwood area, both of which are a short car ride away.

Rooms start at $296 for standard Wonderful King, and I spent the night in a Cool Corner room, which is a mid-tier offering that’s similar to standard but comes with a larger seating area and the aptly named corner location. It starts at approximately $375.

I loved the soft palette and accommodations and would gladly return, though I might skip the traffic view (and sounds) next time and splurge on a waterfront suite instead for added peace and tranquility to fully match the style of the rooms. The quieter views are only offered in Fantastic or Marvelous Suite bookings.

Marriott Bonvoy Elite members take note, it would make for worthy use of an available upgrade.

Keep reading to see why I was so impressed by the W Miami.

caption The towering facade of the W Miami. source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

The W is part of a massive collection of high rise buildings that make up the ICON Brickell complex and residences, which sits on a bustling corner overlooking downtown Miami and the water, with traffic whizzing by and mega yachts passing under the functioning drawbridge.

caption The lobby is small but colorful. source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

Many people were milling about the entrance as a conference was taking place nearby during my visit, and many of my fellow guests were attendees, as well as business types, and a few couples. It mostly seemed to be people who had reason to be in Brickell, specifically, even on a Saturday.

caption Panther Coffee is a favorite among Miami locals and operates an outpost in the hotel lobby. source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

The lobby was diminutive, made up only of a small desk, a few ruby red couches, and a coffee bar from local Miami favorite, Panther Coffee, with a lengthy queue of guests and locals in search of their caffeine fix.

caption Hints of art are laced throughout the hotel. source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

There was no line to check-in, and I was told I was upgraded to a Cool Corner mid-tier offering, which could have been due to my Marriott Platinum status, which always earns an upgrade when available. I was told my status also earned a late 4 p.m. check-out, which I didn’t need, but is an incredibly convenient perk that always makes me happy to show Marriott loyalty.

The staff was warm and welcoming, and I was also informed of the schedule of fitness offerings at the gym and pool and spa amenities. This helpfulness was a trait I observed throughout my stay.

caption My Cool Corner room was a junior suite bridging the gap between standard rooms and spacious suites. source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

The Cool Corner room is a mid-tier offering, elevated above a Wonderful or Spectacular standard room, and just below the Fantastic or Marvelous suites. It’s a good option if you want the extra space of a suite, but closer to the price point of a standard room.

As I opened my door, I was immediately struck by the generous size. A hallway led to a spa-like large marble bathroom with a deep soaking tub, followed by a spacious bedroom with floor-to-ceiling windows covering two walls, ample couch and chair seating, and a work desk.

caption Jade upon jade upon jade. source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

The entire room, from the carpet to the couch to walls, drapes, and design accents, was all decked out in a monochrome jade hue that felt soothing with clear Asian influences. There were also chopstick-inspired light sconces, dragon lamps, lattice-work mirrors, and artwork above the bed.

caption The marble bathroom was polished and quite large with a rainfall shower, soaking tub, and separate toilet. source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

The bathroom was almost as large as the bedroom itself, and the rainfall shower had excellent pressure. It was very easy for more than one person to get ready at the same time. Indeed, the entire hotel room was perfectly-sized for both me and my husband, and could easily accommodate a small family.

caption My terrace overlooked busy Brickell Drive. source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

Our windows overlooked a waterway on one side, and the highway and draw bridge on the other, with a nice terrace. Though, I didn’t use it much. I thought it wasn’t peaceful to sit and watch the traffic, but it’s always nice to have outdoor space.

caption The draw bridge attendant made loud announcements every time a boat needed to pass, which happened regularly. source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

The traffic indeed was one drawback to the otherwise lovely room. While the windows were thick, the blare of horns and sirens were still audible, as were the loud announcements indicating the draw bridge was about to rise (though that was fun to watch). I stayed on a Saturday night, and the noise reached its peak late at night when party-goers passed by and made their presence known.

caption The work desk was spacious, though the TV’s position above it wasn’t totally useful. source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

While I overwhelmingly liked the room despite the noise, I did notice some wear and tear that gave way to the hotel’s age from its former life as the Viceroy.

I spotted a few faded stains on the couches and on the drapes in the bathroom. I also found it surprising and slightly outdated that the TV was mounted in a way that couldn’t be swung out to face the bed. It was placed above the desk, out of the line of sight from either the bed or the couch. There were no USB ports to charge my phone and only outlets on one side of the bed. I also wished there was a full-length mirror; the only one was the lattice-covered sliding panel over the closet.

caption The view from my bedroom. source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

The minibar was well stocked, with a small kitchenette and a Nespresso coffee maker. While the room could use minor updating, it still provides a strong value over a standard room for so much space, views, and amenities for a difference of less than $100.

Though if you have the budget or points to stay here and noise is a concern, upgrade to a suite, for approximately $100 more than a standard room, or $20 more than a Cool Corner. It’s the only way to mitigate such a busy location.

Though, my husband maintains the noise didn’t bother him. It’s really a personal preference.

caption The massive pool at the W Miami. source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

The standout feature was without question the massive 15th-floor pool deck. During my visit, it was too cold and windy to partake but it seemed like an idyllic place to spend a few days or even hours. There was no shortage of pool chairs and added amenities like an oversized chess board set, kids’ wading pool, and fireplace made it seem especially family-friendly.

caption Many pool services were halted for the wind, like the chess board. source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

Like other amenities such as the gym and spa, the pool was shared with the ICON Brickell apartment complex. Guests scan room keys to access the deck and are then issued a wristband. Chairs and cabanas are free for guests on a first-come, first-serve basis.

caption The spa at ICON Brickell. source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

The aforementioned spa and fitness complex was located within another tower of the ICON complex and not easy to find. I went searching for it after checking out the pool and found myself descending a dark stairwell, following a yellow painted line through a large parking facility, and around several corners before I somehow identified the entrance. It was cumbersome, and kind of a hassle, especially if you only have time for a short workout as you’ll spend most of that time just looking for it. As it’s part of ICON, it is not operated by W.

caption The very crowded gym. source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

The gym was packed (there was a CrossFit convention in town) and the spa seemed to be undergoing renovations, so check before booking if the spa facility is important to you to use. Several fitness classes such as Zumba or Pilates are offered daily.

caption If you’re in downtown Miami, don’t miss the chance to dine at Addikt. It’s very good. source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

I had dinner during my stay at the on-site restaurant Addikt, which was the best surprise of my visit. At first glance, it seemed like any other ho-hum skippable hotel restaurant. Doing so, however, would be a mistake.

The seasonal fare was fantastic and included appetizers like grilled octopus and tuna tartare and inventive craft cocktails. It was collectively one of the best meals I enjoyed in Miami, and equally memorable for the excellent service. Request one of Lauryn’s tables if possible, and make sure to ask her for some local recommendations. She was a gem.

W Miami sits right at the cross-section of Brickell and downtown Miami, both part of the city’s financial center and revived hub of activity following a local renaissance in recent years.

Right next door to the hotel is a small park filled with food trucks; grab a coffee and arepa from Raccoon Coffee before taking a walk across the bridge to the tranquil Brickell Key area. The waterfront path loops around the island and you might just spot a manatee.

Across the street, B Bistro and Bakery has excellent lunch and brunch. Or head across the bridge to La Muse Cafe, a restaurant and art gallery hybrid, recommended by our Addikt server, Lauryn.

Brickell is also home to designer shopping at Brickell City Centre, and the revered Perez Art Museum. The free Metromover, downtown Miami’s free light rail is just a few minutes away if you want to explore further.

W Miami is ranked 39 out of 135 hotels on Trip Advisor, with a 4 out of 5-star rating.

Past guests liked the modern feel, water views, and the gorgeous pool deck. Writes one reviewer, “The W is a class act. My room was beautiful with actual care given to the furniture, lamps, and tables. Great location in the Brickell Financial District. The pool is spectacular on a very large rooftop deck.”

Guests with gripes echoed mine: dated rooms or decor and loud noise and traffic from passing cars and boats. One review wrote, “Brickell Drive was noisy at times when passing cars with loud mufflers (or lack of) would race their engines. That usually subsided by midnight, however, the very loud partiers at 3 a.m. did not.”

I agree, and would return, but only for a room facing away from Brickell Drive. But if noise is not a concern, as it was not for my husband, it likely won’t be a problem, and the overall experience will make up for it.

Who stays here: Conference attendees, business travelers, and couples or families showing Marriott Bonvoy loyalty.

We like: The huge pool deck boasts great views and enough chairs so there’s no jockeying for one first thing in the morning.

We love (don’t miss this feature): I was blown away by the food and drinks at Addikt, and the warm friendly service from all staff.

We’d do this differently next time: Book a suite so I could avoid facing Brickell Drive or the bridge. It was just too noisy for me.

W Miami in Brickell is a luxury property from Marriott Bonvoy that places you near all the downtown action, with easy access to explore Wynwood to the north or take a break on the sand in South Beach.

The feel is modern and contemporary, but with all the traditional trimmings you’d expect from both the W and Marriott brands, so there are no surprises. Rooms are spacious and soothing, with monochrome colors and accents that make it a peaceful retreat, so long as you’re not bothered by a little, or a lot in some cases, of street noise.

Some rooms might feel dated, but the overall experience of the well-appointed accommodations, excellent customer service, large pool deck, wellness activities, and an excellent restaurant make staying here an easy choice.