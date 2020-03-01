I’m a millennial who just ate at Waffle House for the first time. Here’s why I was blown away by the Southern breakfast chain.

caption The entire All-Star Breakfast cost only a little over $11. source Áine Cain / Business Insider

I ate at a Waffle House in Florida for the first time ever in February.

I had a great experience, and found the All-Star Breakfast to be a great value at just over $11.

I especially enjoyed my waffle and appreciated the friendly employees at the restaurant.

I ate at a Waffle House at the first time this month, and I found the experience as sweet as maple syrup.

First, some context. I grew up in New York, but I’m afraid that’s no excuse for my lack of experience with the iconic Southern chain. I went to school in Virginia, where the boxy, yellow signs aren’t an uncommon sight along the road. My go-to was always IHOP, however.

My friend and I decided to grab a late breakfast while vacationing in Orlando, Florida. We’d broken our fast at an IHOP the day before, so I suggested that we try Waffle House instead.

Here’s my account of my first ever meal at Waffle House:

We arrived at a location nestled amidst a strip mall in Orlando. This restaurant didn’t boast the chain’s classic, slightly ominous square sign.

caption The Waffle House I visited in Orlando. source Áine Cain / Business Insider

My only real perception of the chain was that it’s known for remaining open during devastating natural disasters. So I didn’t know what to expect.

caption An awkward pre-brunch selfie. source Áine Cain / Business Insider

Inside, the restaurant was clean and relatively empty. We’d missed the breakfast crowd. There were only a few customers at the counter and seated throughout the small breakfast joint.

caption Inside the Waffle House. source Áine Cain / Business Insider

The employees were friendly as we walked in, and the whole vibe of the place was calm and welcoming.

caption The Waffle House was clean and not too crowded. source Áine Cain / Business Insider

I followed my friend’s advice and ordered the All-Star Breakfast, a classic combo that features a waffle, buttered toast, grits, two eggs, and a side of bacon.

caption The menu revealed some tempting options. source Áine Cain / Business Insider

I also went for the coffee, which our friendly and attentive waitress brought us right away.

caption My Waffle House coffee. source Áine Cain / Business Insider

Next, she served us our waffles, so that we’d get them hot and fresh. They came topped with a tiny tub of Waffle House’s mysterious “whipped spread.”

caption The show-stopper. source Áine Cain / Business Insider

The concoction came with a long list of ingredients, but that didn’t stop me from smearing it all over my waffle.

caption I went a bit nuts with the “whipped spread.” source Áine Cain / Business Insider

Not too heavy and not too thin, the waffle was crispy, golden joy. I finished the whole thing before the rest of my breakfast arrived.

caption I took a lot of pictures of my first Waffle House waffle. source Áine Cain / Business Insider

That waffle was a tough act to follow, but the rest of the All-Star team put up a good effort.

caption The rest of the breakfast couldn’t compete with the waffle. source Áine Cain / Business Insider

In my view, you can’t really go wrong with a little bacon.

caption The side of bacon I got at Waffle House. source Áine Cain / Business Insider

While the toast wasn’t much to write home about, I thought the grits were a nice diversion from my usual Northern eating habits.

caption An unflinching, grits-y look at breakfast. source Áine Cain / Business Insider

The late breakfast was filling and satisfying without feeling too heavy. For me, the All-Star Breakfast lived up to its name.

caption The meal was quite filling. source Áine Cain / Business Insider

And the price was unbeatable. The whole miniature smorgasbord only cost $11.08 all together.

caption The breakfast was a great value. source Áine Cain / Business Insider

A great waffle and excellent service makes for a wholly enjoyable brunch in my view.

caption Inside the Waffle House. source Áine Cain / Business Insider

My experience at Waffle House subverted my expectations. I’d definitely stop by for another waffle if I happen upon one the next time I’m in the South.