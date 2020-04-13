People in Wales are creating witty travel posters encouraging visitors to stay away

- source
- Owen Williams/Twitter
- In an attempt to discourage nonessential travel to Wales and give people a laugh, Owen Williams designed witty posters.
- One colorful poster reads “North Wales (Better Not)” while another one says, “Wales. Don’t even think about it.”
- With Easter weekend and warmer temperatures, the posters went viral, reminding residents and travelers to stay home.
Colorful vintage posters are designed to entice travelers to a destination – but these posters of Wales have the opposite effect.
The goal is to discourage visitors.
While the United Kingdom remains in lockdown, there have been reports of day-trippers still visiting the country.
In an attempt to discourage travel and give people a laugh, Owen Williams designed witty posters.
Using vintage posters from iconic landmarks around Wales, he added punchy captions urging people not to visit the country.
Don’t Visit Wales ???????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/N31e67IOIp
— Owen Williams (@OwsWills) April 10, 2020
“It’s been incredibly funny,” Williams told Insider. “It’s given me some of the biggest belly laughs I’ve had in a long time, which, frankly, at this point in time, we could all do with a laugh.”
Beer out the back, decided to get involved with the #dontvisitwaleschallenge pic.twitter.com/hJjcln1rrB
— Jordan Thorne (@ThorneInUrSide) April 12, 2020
One colorful poster reads “North Wales (Better Not)” while another one says, “Wales. Don’t even think about it.”
The challenge has spread across Twitter through the hashtag #DontVisitWalesChallenge
I’m absolutely loving these #dontvisitwaleschallenge pic.twitter.com/akXX3e0GAS
— Dai Howell (@DaiHowell) April 11, 2020
The idea sparked when the country’s tourism site, Visit Wales, tweeted out: “Visit Wales. Later.”
“I thought, ‘You could have a lot more fun with this,'” Williams said. He also prompted others to take part in the design challenge, and they delivered.
(Don't) Visit Wales ????????????????????????????????#dontvisitwaleschallenge pic.twitter.com/aaHEFPZ3Z1
— Dai Lama (@WelshDalaiLama) April 11, 2020
This past weekend, thanks to warmer temperatures and a holiday, the message to stay home became stronger. Williams republished his posters and “they sort of caught fire instantly.”
Thousands of people have responded by creating their own designs.
Lot o hwyl – lot of clever stuff here, but serious message too. #dontvisitwaleschallenge#WalesIsClosed ???????????????????????????? ⛔ ????#StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/4o5y75RsN0
— YesCymru ???????????????????????????? (@YesCymru) April 11, 2020
Williams said it’s great to make people laugh in these challenging times
“You need that way to detach your brain from the insanity of what we’re going through right now,” he said.
The trend has spread to other cities where people are discouraging visitors, including London.
After the #dontvisitwaleschallenge I give you London’t pic.twitter.com/Gmg8032Jt5
— Tom Hourigan (@TomHourigan) April 13, 2020
Williams said it’s a playful way to get across a serious message.
“There’s nothing I can do to spark change from a policy point of view or a legislative point of view,” he said. “What I can do is inject foolishness into it.”
