‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond’ won’t affect Nico Tortorella’s role on ‘Younger’ so fans can breathe easy

caption Nico Tortorella is doing double time this year on “The Walking Dead: World Beyond” and “Younger.” source Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Berggruen Institute

Nico Tortorella’s starring role on “The Walking Dead: World Beyond” won’t interfere with the TV Land show “Younger.”

“They’re opposite schedules,” Tortorella confirmed to Insider while discussing AMC’s new “TWD” spinoff in November.

Tortorella will begin filming the seventh season of “Younger” in February.

“The Walking Dead: World Beyond” premieres on AMC on Sunday, April 12 at 10 p.m.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Nico Tortorella will play one of the lead characters on this spring’s “Walking Dead” spinoff, “The Walking Dead: World Beyond.”

For fans that are worried that Tortorella – who uses they/them pronouns – won’t be able to do double duty on both the upcoming AMC zombie drama as well as portray their character on the TV Land show “Younger,” don’t be. Tortorella says they’ll be able to play both roles.

“They’re opposite schedules,” Tortorella told Insider from the set of “The Walking Dead: World Beyond” in Richmond, Virginia, in November.

Filming on the first season of “World Beyond” went from July through November 2019.

On “Younger,” which will be heading into its seventh season, Tortorella is a series regular, playing tattoo artist, Josh. Tortorella will return to filming the drama next month.

caption Tortorella in season six, episode eight of the TV Land series. source TV Land

“In February I’m going to go back into ‘Younger,'” said Tortorella of the series’ shooting schedule. “It kind of worked out perfectly.”

“I was in renegotiations on ‘Younger’ and my contract was up and this came to the table so they were able to grab the first position,” Tortorella said of AMC. “I’ve been on ‘Younger’ forever, so they were like, OK, cool.”

“World Beyond” focuses on the first generation to grow up in the zombie apocalypse. Tortorella plays Felix, a leader of a community. In a new photo released for the series in January, Felix appears to show a group how to survive in the new world.

caption Here’s Nico Tortorella on the first season of “The Walking Dead: World Beyond.” source Courtesy AMC

AMC Networks’ president Sarah Barnett confirmed at the Television Critics’ Association press tour in January “The Walking Dead: World Beyond” will only run for two seasons. The announcement came as a bit of a surprise given its first spinoff, “Fear The Walking Dead” is heading into its sixth season. The flagship show, “The Walking Dead,” is in its 10th season.

The announcement has us thinking the show may be used as a vehicle to lead directly into the Rick Grimes “Walking Dead” movie we’ve been waiting to hear more about since a trilogy was announced in November 2018.

Insider can’t say more about “World Beyond” at this time, but we’ll have more from Tortorella and the cast of the show in the coming months. “The Walking Dead: World Beyond” premieres on AMC on Sunday, April 12 after the season finale of “TWD.”

You can follow along with our “Walking Dead” coverage here.