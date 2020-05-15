Wall Street’s most-photographed broker details his 47 days battling the coronavirus and transitioning to recovery: ‘There is collateral damage’

caption Peter Tuchman is considered the most photographed broker that works on NYSE’s trading floor. source Lukas Jackson/Reuters

Peter Tuchman, considered the “most photographed man on Wall Street,” detailed his battle with coronavirus in a recent Instagram post.

Tuchman, who contracted the virus on March 17, said it took him roughly 47 days to get over the Illness and he’s now entering recovery stage, in a post on May 7.

“There is collateral damage. As you can hear from my voice, there is some scarring going on in my left lung. There are some neurological problems. My wiring seems a little twisted, as a result of the virus.” Tuchman said.

Click here for more Wall Street stories.

One of the most recognizable faces on Wall Street detailed his battle with the novel coronavirus, which he says has left him with “collateral damage.”

Peter Tuchman, a floor trader at the New York Stock Exchange who is considered the “most photographed man on Wall Street“, said he is entering into recovery mode after a 47-day battle with the coronavirus, which he contracted on March 17.

In a post to his personal Instagram on May 7, Tuchman said he tested positive for coronavirus antibodies and no longer had any aggressive symptoms.

“It has been a long and arduous task in every possible way,” Tuchman said. “There is collateral damage. As you can hear from my voice, there is some scarring going on in my left lung. There are some neurological problems. My wiring seems a little twisted, as a result of the virus.”

Exchanges’ physical trading floors have drawn attention during the coronavirus due to the close proximity in which brokers need to work with one another. NYSE temporarily closed its iconic trading floor starting on March 23.

Some have suggested exchanges might choose to remain closed forever, with others saying the markets have operated perfectly fine without them being open. However, NYSE has remained adamant that it would eventually reopen its floor.

Some critical components of NYSE, such as the designated market makers, have adapted to function without the trading floor. However, on Thursday NYSE president Stacey Cunningham announced that the exchange would slowly begin to open its trading floor starting on May 26.

As for Tuchman, he said he hopes to return.

“Hope to be back on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange ASAP,” he said. “The moment it is safe and sound to protect the community: the brokers, the market makers, everybody down there.”