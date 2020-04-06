Sneeze guards, social distancing markers, and shopper limits: Here’s what US grocery chains are doing to prevent the spread of coronavirus

caption US grocery chains are ramping up safety measures. source Kroger

Several of the US’ top grocers have recently rolled out new measures in stores to protect workers and customers as the coronavirus continues to spread.

These measures include sneeze screens and floor markings to map out the distance customers should be keeping from each other.

Some retailers are also restricting the number of people allowed in the store at any one time.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Grocery and supermarket chains across the US are ramping up safety measures in stores as coronavirus continues to spread across the US infecting and killing more people.

Walmart, Kroger, and Target are among the industry players to have announced changes in their stores aimed at protecting the safety of both consumers and shoppers.

These new measures could be crucial in preventing the spread of infection as shoppers continue to flock to stores to stock up during the crisis.

Find out who is doing what below:

Walmart

source Courtesy of Walmart

Walmart is adding new signs on the floor by its checkout lanes and at the entrance of its stores to show shoppers exactly what the six-foot space required for social distancing looks like.

It’s also putting up sneeze guards by its cash registers. These plastic barriers are already in place at some of the pharmacy lanes of Walmart and Sam’s Club stores but will be extended to all stores across the country in the next few weeks.

And it’s promised to do a full cleaning and sanitization of its shopping carts after use to protect its shoppers from infection.

As of Saturday, the company also rolled out a new policy to restrict the number of people in its stores at any one time. Under its new rules, it will allow no more than five customers per each 1,000 square foot of space at its stores. This means that stores will be at about 20% capacity at any one time.

Costco

Over the past few weeks, Costco stores across the US have been overrun with shoppers stocking up on supplies.

When the first cases of coronavirus infections started to crop up in the US, photos and videos of giant lines forming outside Costco stores were shared on social media as consumers panic-bought in bulk. But since the government has put more rules in place around social distancing, Costco has taken various steps to protect shoppers in stores.

It is no longer offering its much-loved samples, it is limiting the number of shoppers allowed in stores at any one time, said that members can only bring one guest to stores at a time, and has ramped up the sanitization of its stores.

Shoppers have also shared images of new plexiglass screens set up at its checkouts. A spokesperson for Costco did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment on whether these sneeze screens were being rolled out across all of its US stores.

Target

source Anthony Souffle/Star Tribune via Getty Images

Target has rolled out a series of measures to improve the safety of its stores in recent weeks.

These include monitoring and limiting the number of people in stores at any one time, having an employee at the front of the store who is responsible for checking that the shopping carts are clean, adding signs at the entrance and at the floor by checkout that show shoppers what is a safe distance to stand, and ensuring that checkout lanes are cleaned after each person passes through. It also said that all frontline workers will be provided with protective masks and gloves.

In addition, it will not be accepting returns or exchanges in-store for the next three weeks (returns expiration dates will be extended beyond this) and that it won’t be selling reusable bags anymore to prevent the spread of infection.

Kroger

source Kroger

All of Kroger’s 2,800 stores in the US will see plexiglass shields appearing at their checkouts over the next few weeks. The supermarket chain said that along with these new shields, it will be putting down floor markings in its stores to show both customers and employees what is a safe distance to stand.

It also said that employees will be allowed to wear masks and gloves and urged the federal government to provide grocery workers with this protective wear.

Albertsons

source REUTERS/Fred Prouser/File Photo

Albertsons was one of the first retailers to kick off the movement toward adding sneeze guards to checkout counters in grocery stores.

Similar to many of its rivals, Albertsons is also using floor markers to show customers where to stand at checkout lanes and in service areas such as its deli or bakery.

“Social distancing can make a significant difference in our communities as we face this pandemic,” CEO Vivek Sankaran said in a recent statement to the press.

He continued: “Our stores are following the guidance from the CDC with regard to regular hand washing and enhanced cleaning and sanitization protocols. We believe that the next step toward helping slow and contain the COVID-19 virus is by reinforcing proper social distancing whenever possible.”

And for the moment, all self-service areas such as salad bars are closed.

Publix

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

Publix recently alerted customers that one of its workers at a store in Cumming, Georgia, had tested positive for coronavirus. The store was given a deep clean in accordance with the guidelines from the CDC and later reopened.

But since then, the supermarket chain has launched additional measures to protect workers and customers. Most recently, it confirmed that plexiglass shields would be added to all of its checkout lanes, pharmacies, and customer service desks; the installation of these screens begins this weekend.

For the moment, it has also suspended all food demonstrations in stores and adjusted store opening hours to allow extra time for deep cleaning.

Whole Foods

source Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Amazon-owned Whole Foods is known for its sprawling self-service food bars in stores. But as of this month, the retailer shut down this service in a bid to prevent the spread of infection.

It has also closed in-store dining areas and is limiting customers to takeout only food service.

In a recent announcement, the company said it is also closing stores up to two hours early to allow workers time to restock the shelves and sanitize the stores.

Wegmans

source Courtesy of Wegmans

In keeping with its competitors, Wegmans has suspended all self-service options in its stores, closed off in-store seating areas, and rolled out signs reminding customers to adhere to social distancing.

Shoppers should also find new hand sanitizer stations in stores.