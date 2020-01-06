Walmart finds live bedbugs crawling in the fitting room of a store where employees discovered pill bottles containing the insects

Walmart employees and investigators found live bedbugs in a men’s fitting room and multiple pill bottles containing the insects at a Pennsylvania Walmart store last week, the police said.

Pennsylvania state police said they were investigating the incident and testing a pill bottle for fingerprints.

Some of the insects were discovered on Thursday when a Walmart employee found a pill bottle with dead bedbugs in the pocket of a boy’s jacket for sale in the clothing department of a Walmart in Edinboro, the police said.

The store disposed of the jacket and contacted a safety company, Ecolab. An Ecolab employee visited the store on Friday and found bedbugs crawling around the men’s fitting room, the police said.

On Saturday, a second closed pill bottle with several dead bugs was found lying on the floor of the men’s department near the belts, at which point a Walmart manager contacted the police and said someone may have released bedbugs in the men’s changing room, the police said.

A Pennsylvania state trooper collected the bottle for fingerprint processing. The police said security personnel were reviewing surveillance video from the store.

Walmart contacted other stores in the area and verified that the incident was isolated, the police said.

In a statement to Business Insider, Walmart said its pest management service determined there is no evidence of an infestation in the affected store.

“We believe this to be an isolated incident and are taking all the necessary steps to help ensure a safe environment for customers and associates,” the company said. “We will continue working with law enforcement as they conduct their investigation.”

Bedbug infestations are notoriously hard to eliminate because the bugs can survive months without feeding, and treatments can be costly. The insects feed on the blood of humans or animals, but they are not known to spread infectious diseases.

