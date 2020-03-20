Walmart will pay a bonus of up to $300 to every hourly employee and hire 150,000 new workers

caption Walmart will pay bonuses to its workers. source William Thomas Cain/Getty Images

Walmart is paying out bonuses to US hourly employees and hiring 150,000 workers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Walmart will pay $150 to part-time hourly employees and $300 to full-time hourly employees.

Walmart is paying a one-time cash bonus to its hourly workers in the US amid the coronavirus pandemic, the company said late Thursday.

The company will pay $300 to full-time employees and $150 to part-time employees for a total payout of more than $365 million. Hourly employees in stores, clubs, supply chain centers, and offices will qualify.

The bonuses will pay out on April 2.

The company also announced Thursday that it will hire 150,000 new employees through the end of May to work in stores, clubs, distribution centers, and fulfillment centers. The roles will initially be temporary, but many will convert to permanent roles over time, the company said.

“Walmart associates have gone above and beyond the call of duty in serving our customers during these unprecedented times,” said Walmart CEO Doug McMillon. “We want to reward our associates for their hard work and recognize them for the work that is in front of us.”