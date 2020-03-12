I swear by Wander Beauty’s liquid foundation — the coverage is buildable, the finish is dewy, and the formula is hydrating for my dry skin

source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

Wander Beauty Nude Illusion Liquid Foundation ($40) is a medium-to-full-coverage formula that’s buildable and hydrating.

I’ve been using it for a few months now and I love how glowy the lightweight formula makes me look, despite my very dry skin.

There’s no SPF and it’s priced somewhat on the higher side, but overall, the coverage and lasting power make the $40 cost more justifiable.

I’m usually not one for full-coverage foundation. My dry, sensitive skin tends to react poorly to heavy makeup, so I prefer a sheer, natural look.

However, I’d been looking for something more full-coverage for my wedding when a friend gave me a tube of Wander Beauty’s Nude Illusion Liquid Foundation. I’d heard good things from several beauty influencers I follow, so I decided to give it a shot.

After using the product consistently for a few months now, I’m most impressed by the foundation’s smooth application, radiant finish, and lasting power.

Wander’s foundation offers buildable coverage, but it’s never cakey.

Wander Beauty Nude Illusion Liquid Foundation claims to be “a weightless fluid foundation that delivers buildable coverage with a natural, radiant finish.” From my experience, I can attest to the accuracy of that description. While the finish isn’t as glowy as some of my tinted moisturizers, it certainly has a subtle, lit-from-within radiance.

The texture is that of a thin liquid, and it sinks right into the skin instead of sitting on top of it, the latter of which is something heavier foundations tend to do. It’s also available in 12 shades, from Fair to Deep. For reference, my shade is Fair.

I typically apply the foundation with a beauty sponge (usually mixed with a tinted moisturizer) or dabbed onto discolored areas with my fingers (Wander Beauty also suggests using it as a spot concealer). For the photos in this review, I decided to apply a layer all over my face (still with my sponge), let it set, then apply another full layer. I applied concealer and setting powder after as I usually would.

Not only did my foundation stay put for hours, it also managed to still look radiant by the end of the day – a feat for a formula used on ultra-dry skin like mine.

The formula also features skin-nourishing ingredients.

Aside from its aesthetic wins, Wander Beauty’s Nude Illusion Liquid Foundation contains niacinamide, a form of vitamin B3 which is said to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and even out skin tone. It’s also enriched with lotus extract to reduce sebum (the oily stuff in your pores that creates an annoying bumpy texture) and improve skin’s elasticity. I can’t say that I’ve noticed any huge skin benefits after repeated use of the foundation, but it instantly covers my redness and has never irritated my super-sensitive skin, even after all-day wear.

Despite all the skin-nourishing ingredients, this foundation lacks SPF, so you’ll need to apply sunscreen beforehand when wearing it. You can find our guide on the best facial sunscreens here, in case you need it.

The no-spill, travel-friendly packaging is a huge bonus.

It’s often difficult to travel with liquid makeup products for fear that they’ll leak everywhere. (I keep concealer from a brand that shall not be named standing upright on my vanity due to its incessant leakage).

The tube packaging and doe-foot applicator on Wander Beauty’s foundation makes for a mess-free experience. I have yet to travel with it, but I’ve had no issues throwing it in my makeup drawer or stashing it in my purse for on-the-go situations.

It’s price is comparable to other high-end beauty brands.

I know that $40 certainly isn’t cheap for an ounce of product, but it’s unfortunately a pretty standard price for a high-end foundation. You do get some serious bang for your buck, though, since a little goes a long way. Mixing it in with a little moisturizer for lighter coverage can extend the foundation’s lifespan even further.

The bottom line

This foundation is a great option for those with dry skin who are looking for a medium to full coverage that stays dewy throughout the day. I think it would work well on other skin types, too, especially if you’re not looking for a fully matte finish.

The cost could be considered a bit steep, but the product lasts a long time and you only need a small amount. The lack of SPF also knocks this foundation down a peg, but I personally think it’s still a great product, and I’d just recommend layering with sunscreen underneath. If you’re looking for something similar with built-in SPF, try the IT Cosmetics CC+ Cream (which boasts SPF 50 in addition to buildable coverage).