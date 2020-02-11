Warby Parker glasses now come in more sizes — here’s what you should know before ordering a pair

caption Amir (left), Malarie (top middle), Les (bottom middle), and Ciannah (right) in some of the Warby Parker glasses available with extended sizing. source Business Insider

In October of 2019, Warby Parker released extended sizes for select frames to accommodate a greater variety of face shapes, sizes, and widths.

You can now find more of its pairs in extra-narrow, narrow, medium, wide, and extra-wide sizes. The company also released an expanded selection of low-bridge options, all starting at $95.

Four Insider Picks team members tried pairs in the extended sizes. Overall, we found the fits to be great, but we wish they applied to more styles.

To find styles with extended sizing, you can sort Warby Parker’s offerings by fit on its website. We found that it was tougher to figure out which frames come in extended sizing in-store.

Back in October 2019, affordable eyewear startup Warby Parker announced that it was going to expand the size offerings for some of its bestselling glasses. Most of its pairs came in some combination of narrow, medium, and wide, but the expansion has also made extra-narrow and extra-wide options available for some of its most popular styles.

Warby Parker also expanded its low-bridge-fit styles in order to better accommodate more face shapes.

When choosing the style and size of frames that will fit you best, you can sort by your size on the website, use Warby Parker’s app to try on frames virtually, opt to receive a selection of frames in the mail to try them on at home and send them back, or get fitted in a Warby Parker store if you live near one.

Five members on the Insider Picks team who regularly wear glasses tried pairs from Warby Parker’s extended-sizing collection. Overall, we were really happy with the fit of our glasses and only wish the extended sizing applied to more frame styles.

Read our personal reviews of Warby Parker’s glasses with extended sizing:

Durand frames

source Malarie Gokey/Business Insider

I’ve had a few pairs of Warby Parker glasses, and they’ve all been a bit too wide and loose. I still wear them, but they do tend to slide down my skinny nose too often. Luckily, the new width options seem to have solved my problem.

After taking the quiz to see which width might work best for me, I ended up with a pair of Durand frames in the narrow fit. They fit perfectly with no sliding, falling, or pinching. I wear them almost daily, occasionally swapping them out for a pair of Ray-Ban Clubmasters I have. – Malarie Gokey, Insider Picks deputy editor

Welty frames

source Les Shu/Business Insider

Blame it on user error, but I inadvertently ordered a medium-width pair of the Welty in Eastern Bluebird Fade because Warby Parker lists this size as the most common, when I should have ordered a wider frame. I opted not to use the at-home try-on option, which I probably should have.

But this mistake turned out beneficial, as it allowed me to experience Warby Parker’s customer service at one of its retail locations. Its employees were friendly and professional and helped me with trying on the different widths to find the appropriate one. Within a week, I had a replacement. I also found Warby Parker’s online customer service team to be very responsive and helpful.

As for the replacement glasses, they felt a bit loose upon arrival, which required another visit. I stopped at a different location and found the service to be equally exemplary. During that same-day visit, a technician was able to adjust the frame to properly fit my face. I appreciated that she didn’t rush the process – she genuinely wanted to make sure I was happy – which made me feel like a special client rather than any ordinary customer.

The glasses are quite solid and well-made with no noticeable defects in the construction to speak of, considering the price, but they do feel a bit fragile. They don’t compare to my $600 Alain Mikli pair, but I would put them against my $300 Oliver Peoples. Despite my high-index prescription, the Welty still feels lightweight with the thicker lenses in place. Warby Parker offers an option for those with very high index prescriptions for an extra fee, which would result in lenses that are a bit thinner; I may opt for these down the road, but so far, I find standard high-index lenses to be comfortable.

Unfortunately, as I was looking through the style options for this review, I found that the new width options aren’t available for all frames. I am hoping Warby Parker will roll out size options for all of its frames.

Despite the few hoops I had to jump through, my Warby Parker shopping experience has been very positive and I am happy with the quality of the glasses, but I will say that it was only possible because of the in-store experience, which helped me rectify issues and achieve the desired comfort level.

If you live near a Warby Parker store, definitely make a visit to get your glasses properly adjusted – they will most likely fit imperfectly upon arrival in the mail. If I didn’t have access to a store, I can’t say how satisfied I’d have been. However, with so many fans, I would say most people are quite happy with the overall Warby Parker experience. – Les Shu, Insider Picks senior editor

Durand frames

source Ammir Ismael/Business Insider

I’ve ordered several pairs of glasses online, but this was my first time using Warby Parker. I went with the Durand frames because they were available in a full range of sizes, and I wanted to test out what I figured most people will end up choosing. Based on the measurements that Warby Parker has listed, I went with the narrow fit. If you can’t figure out which size would be best for you after reading the measurements, I suggest doing the Home Try-On program with different fits. When I got my glasses, they fit pretty snug, but I believe that’s because I had grown accustomed to wearing glasses that were loose and always falling down my face. After slightly adjusting them and wearing them for a while, they turned out to fit me perfectly.

In terms of style, Warby Parker has just about every type of frame to choose from. I already have a pair of black square Ray-Bans that I wear regularly, so the Durand, a somewhat rounded frame, was a nice change. – Amir Ismael, Insider Picks reporter

Daisy frames

source Ciannah Gin/Business Insider

In pursuit of everyday glasses that I could wear for more than 15 minutes without getting a headache, I visited the Warby Parker store and settled on a pair of the new medium-width Daisy glasses in Tea Rose Fade. The two-tone frames fit my face well and are nicely designed. I have a fairly round face and a slightly lower nose bridge, so it’s typically pretty hard for me to find a pair of glasses that won’t slide down my face, but the Daisy glasses fit better than any other pair I’ve owned over the past 15 years. If they had been available with the low-bridge option, I think they would have been even better for me.

The only real problem I have with my Daisy glasses is that they’re still pretty heavy. My prescription is pretty strong, which means my lenses are fairly thick, so it’s been hard to find a pair of frames that can help balance out the weight of my lenses and feel comfortable to wear for a long time.

Unfortunately, none of the frames in Warby Parker’s extended sizing collection are lightweight wire frames, but the Daisy glasses are still a bit lighter than my previous pair of glasses, so I can comfortably wear them for about 20 or 30 minutes at a time. – Ciannah Gin, Insider Picks editorial fellow