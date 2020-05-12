Warren Buffett has weathered multiple market crashes. Here are his 10 best quotes about investing in tough times.

Warren Buffett has weathered several market crashes including Black Monday in 1987, the dot-com bubble bursting in 2000, and the 2008 financial crisis.

The famed investor and Berkshire Hathaway CEO advises investors to be bold when others are scared, warns against waiting too long to buy, and recommends they never bet against America.

Here are his 10 best quotes about investing in times of crisis.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Warren Buffett has navigated multiple market crashes including Black Monday in 1987, the dot-com crash in 2000, and the 2008 financial crisis. As a result, many people are looking to the famed investor and Berkshire Hathaway CEO for guidance on how to protect and grow their wealth during the coronavirus pandemic.

Buffett has shared plenty of tips during past downturns. They include acting boldly when others are scared, capitalizing on cheaper stock prices, and not waiting too long to buy or trying to time the market. He also warned against panic selling and betting against America at Berkshire’s recent shareholder meeting.

Here are his 10 best quotes about investing during a crisis:

“We simply attempt to be fearful when others are greedy and to be greedy only when others are fearful.”

source REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Source: 1986 shareholder letter

“Like Cinderella at the ball, you must heed one warning or everything will turn into pumpkins and mice: Mr. Market is there to serve you, not to guide you.”

source Bill Pugliano/Getty

Source: 1987 shareholder letter

“When hamburgers go down in price, we sing the “Hallelujah Chorus” in the Buffett household. When hamburgers go up, we weep.”

Source: Fortune, December 2001

“If you wait for the robins, spring will be over.”

source Alex Wong / Getty Images

Source: “Buy American. I Am,” New York times, October 2008

“Bad news is an investor’s best friend. It lets you buy a slice of America’s future at a marked-down price.”

source Reuters/Rick Wilking

Source: “Buy American. I Am,” New York times, October 2008

“Investors and managers are in a game that is heavily stacked in their favor. Charlie and I believe it’s a terrible mistake to try to dance in and out of it based upon the turn of tarot cards, the predictions of “experts,” or the ebb and flow of business activity. The risks of being out of the game are huge compared to the risks of being in it.”

Source: 2012 shareholder letter

“If you owned the businesses you liked prior to the virus arriving, it changed prices, but nobody’s forcing you to sell.”

Source: Berkshire Hathaway 2020 annual meeting

“Never bet against America. That is as true today as it was in 1789, during the Civil War, and in the depths of the Depression.”

Source: Berkshire Hathaway 2020 annual meeting