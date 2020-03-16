Warren Buffett’s daughter has quarantined herself after potential exposure to coronavirus

Warren Buffett’s daughter is self-quarantining after potential exposure to coronavirus, the Omaha World-Herald reported.

Susie Buffett, 66, may have been exposed to the virus during a meeting last week, when she sat next to a reverend who tested positive for coronavirus days later.

Susie told Buffett’s hometown paper that she feels fine, and also dismissed fears about her father’s health.

“My dad is going to outlive us all, and I’m not kidding,” she said.

Susie Buffett, 66, is a philanthropist and the billionaire investor’s only daughter. She may have been exposed to the virus during a meeting of Omaha’s Tri-Faith Initiative at a local temple last week, the newspaper said.

For two hours, she sat next to a reverend who had recently returned from a trip to Spain. Over the next few days, he experienced mild symptoms, took a coronavirus test, and called Susie to inform her of the positive result.

Susie decided to isolate herself to prevent further transmission in case she was infected. She told her father’s hometown paper that she feels fine, and plans to spend her time making quilts, reading, doing some spring cleaning, and continuing her charitable work.

“I am not the least bit worried,” she told the Omaha World-Herald. “The more we talk about it, the better it is.”

Susie added that her public profile might help to raise awareness of the pandemic and alleviate people’s fears. “It makes it more real, but it also puts a face on it,” she said.

Coronavirus – which causes a disease called COVID-19 – has infected more than 169,000 people, killed at least 6,500, and spread to upwards of 145 countries. It forced Buffett last week to disinvite shareholders from his Berkshire Hathaway conglomerate’s annual meeting this year.

The eldest of Buffett’s three children dismissed fears about the health of her 89-year-old father, who she hasn’t seen since the temple meeting.

“My dad is going to outlive us all, and I’m not kidding,” she told the Omaha World-Herald. “I’ll bet a lot of money he will get to 100. The guy gets healthier and healthier as he gets older.”

She joked that Buffett’s fondness for Cherry Coke, gravy, and chocolate sauce was key to his longevity. Buffett himself joked last week that he was drinking more Coke to ward off coronavirus.