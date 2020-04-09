Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway sold $30 million worth of BNY Mellon stock this week

source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway sold about $30 million worth of Bank of New York Mellon stock this week.

The billionaire investor’s company flogged close to 860,000 BNY Mellon shares for about $35 each, according to a SEC filing published on Friday.

The move follows Berkshire’s sale of nearly $390 million worth of shares in Delta Air Lines and Southwest Airlines last week.

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway sold about $30 million worth of Bank of New York Mellon stock this week, according to a SEC filing published on Friday.

The famed investor’s conglomerate disposed of almost 860,000 BNY Mellon shares for about $35 each, trimming its stake in the bank from roughly 10.4% to 9.8%. It likely wanted to reduce the added regulatory burden that comes with holding a stake of 10% or more.

Berkshire’s remaining stake in the company is worth about $3.3 billion. BNY Mellon stock has plunged by more than a quarter since the start of the year, reflecting a broader market decline fueled by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The sales come after Berkshire sold nearly $390 million worth of shares in Delta Air Lines and Southwest Airlines last week, slashing its stakes in each airline by roughly 18% and 3%.