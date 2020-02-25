Warren Buffett says he would vote for Mike Bloomberg over Bernie Sanders, but doubts his endorsement would help the billionaire

Warren Buffett would vote for Mike Bloomberg over Sen. Bernie Sanders, he told CNBC on Monday.

However, the famed investor doubted his endorsement would help the billionaire and former New York City mayor’s chances of securing the Democratic presidential nomination.

“I don’t think another billionaire supporting him would be the best thing to announce,” Buffett said.

Bloomberg’s rivals have criticized his vast fortune and accused him of trying to buy the nomination.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Warren Buffett would vote for Mike Bloomberg over Sen. Bernie Sanders, but doubts an endorsement from one of America’s wealthiest men would help the billionaire and former New York City mayor, he told CNBC on Monday.

“I would certainly vote for him,” the famed investor and Berkshire Hathaway CEO said. “I don’t think another billionaire supporting him would be the best thing to announce,” he continued, chuckling.

“If given the choice I’d certainly vote for Mike Bloomberg as opposed to Sanders,” Buffett added.

Bloomberg has been widely criticized for his net worth, which Forbes estimates at nearly $62 billion. He’s also been accused of attempting to buy the Democratic presidential nomination.

The business-information mogul has splurged more than $500 million of his own money on advertising – nearly $200 million more than the rest of the field combined – since entering the race in November, according to Advertising Analytics.

Bloomberg’s rivals lined up to attack his vast fortune during the last Democratic debate in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“Mike Bloomberg owns more wealth than the bottom 125 million Americans,” Sanders said. “That’s wrong, that’s immoral.”

“Democrats take a huge risk if we just substitute one arrogant billionaire for another,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren said.

“I don’t think you look at Donald Trump and say we need someone richer in the White House,” Sen. Amy Klobuchar added.

Bloomberg ranks fourth in the Democratic field with 13% support, according to a CBS News/YouGov national poll released on Sunday. He trails Sanders (28%), Warren (19%) and former Vice President Joe Biden (17%).