Here are Warren Buffett’s top 15 favorite stocks

caption Philanthropist Warren Buffett (center) is joined onstage by 24 other philanthropist and influential business people featured on the Forbes list of 100 Greatest Business Minds during the Forbes Media Centennial Celebration at Pier 60 on September 19, 2017 in New York City. source Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage

Warren Buffett is a billionaire mogul and the leader of Berkshire Hathaway.

On Friday, Berkshire Hathaway released SEC filings showing which company stocks it bought, sold, and held in the fourth quarter of 2019.

As a famous value investor, Buffett looks to invest in companies that are undervalued by the market.

Here are the top 15 stocks he’s holding as of December 31, 2019.

Investors rejoice: Warren Buffett, a billionaire mogul and longtime champion of value investing, has updated his portfolio once again.

On Friday, Berkshire Hathaway, the company Buffett runs, released SEC filings showing the stocks that were bought, sold, and held in the fourth quarter of 2019. That means that Buffett’s top stock holdings overall are once again up to date.

In a 2018 letter to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders, Buffett wrote that the company would aim to expand its holdings of marketable equities throughout 2019.

Part of the reason that Buffett has poured so much money into stocks is that he’s failed to make a major acquisition since 2016. “Prices are sky-high for businesses possessing decent long-term prospects,” he wrote in the letter. “We continue, nevertheless, to hope for an elephant-sized acquisition.”

At the same time, Berkshire Hathaway’s cash pile has exploded. At the end of the third quarter, the company’s earnings report showed that its cash holdings had grown to a record $128 billion, even as it repurchased $700 million of its own stock.

For Buffett, buying stocks instead of companies may present a “disappointing reality.” But for other investors, Buffett’s holdings are a coveted glimpse into what companies the “Oracle of Omaha” views as attractive.

Even though he’s amassed quite a following over the course of his multi-decade career, Buffett warns that his expectation of stock purchases is “not a market call.” He and Charlie Munger, his partner at Berkshire Hathaway, “have no idea as to how stocks will behave next week or next year,” he wrote.

“Predictions of that sort have never been a part of our activities. Our thinking, rather, is focused on calculating whether a portion of an attractive business is worth more than its market price,” he said.

Here are the top 15 holdings of Berkshire Hathaway as of December 31, according to Securities and Exchange Commission filings, ranked by the total value of each investment.

15. General Motors

source Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

Ticker: GM

Berkshire Hathaway shares: 75 million

Approximate value: $2.7 billion

14. Goldman Sachs

caption Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon speaks at the Vanity Fair New Establishment Summit source Getty Images

Ticker: GS

Berkshire Hathaway shares: 12,004,751

Approximate value: $2.8 billion

13. Davita

Ticker: DVA

Berkshire Hathaway shares: 38,565,570

Approximate value: $3 billion

12. Southwest Airlines

Ticker: LUV

Berkshire Hathaway shares: 53,649,213

Approximate value: $3 billion

11. Bank of New York Mellon

source Daniel Goodman for Business Insider

Ticker: BK

Berkshire Hathaway shares: 79,765,057

Approximate value: $4 billion

10. Delta Air Lines

caption FILE PHOTO: Delta Airlines sit at Reagan National Airport outside Washington. source Reuters

Ticker: DAL

Berkshire Hathaway shares: 70,910,456

Approximate value: $4 billion

9. Moody’s

source Reuters

Ticker: MCO

Berkshire Hathaway shares: 24,669,778

Approximate value: $6 billion

8. US Bancorp

Ticker: USB

Berkshire Hathaway shares: 132,459,618

Approximate value: $8 billion

7. JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ticker: JPM

Berkshire Hathaway shares: 59,514,932

Approximate value: $8 billion

6. Kraft Heinz

caption Berkshire Hathaway shareholders pose with likenesses of Berkshire CEO Warren Buffett (L) and vice-chairman Charlie Munger at the Heinz company display at the shareholder’s shopping day in Omaha, Nebraska. source Reuters/Rick Wilking

Ticker: KHC

Berkshire Hathaway shares: 325,634,818

Approximate value: $10 billion

5. Wells Fargo

source Spencer Platt / Getty Images

Ticker: WFC

Berkshire Hathaway shares: 323,212,918

Approximate value: $17 billion

4. American Express

source Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for American Express

Ticker: AXP

Berkshire Hathaway shares: 151,610,700

Approximate value: $19 billion

3. Coca-Cola

source Rick Wilking/Reuters

Ticker: KO

Berkshire Hathaway shares: 400 million

Approximate value: $22 billion

2. Bank of America

source REUTERS/ Brendan McDermid

Ticker: BAC

Berkshire Hathaway shares: 925,008,600

Approximate value: $33 billion

1. Apple

Ticker: AAPL

Berkshire Hathaway shares: 245,155,566

Approximate value: $72 billion

