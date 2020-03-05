Here are 3 previously unthinkable ideas Elizabeth Warren thrust into the mainstream before ending her presidential campaign

caption Democratic presidential hopeful Senator Elizabeth Warren speaks at Exeter High School in Exeter, New Hampshire during a campaign stop town hall in November 11, 2019. source Joseph Prezioso/Getty Images

Warren dropped out of the presidential race on Thursday, ending a campaign defined by progressive plans to roll back inequality in the US.

She withdrew from the race after a series of devastating defeats on Super Tuesday.

The Massachussetts senator had a vision to tilt the scales of power away from businesses and the wealthy.

She thrust the wealth tax, student debt reduction, and universal childcare into the political mainstream.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren dropped out of the presidential race on Thursday. It brought to an end a once-ascendant campaign defined by a raft of progressive plans designed to curb inequality in America and purge corruption from government.

In a call to campaign staff, Warren said she believed her 2020 run was successful in mobilizing people around the idea of sweeping change.

“We have also shown that it is possible to inspire people with big ideas, possible to call out what’s wrong and to lay out a path to make this country live up to its promise,” she said.

The withdrawal came after a string of crushing defeats on Super Tuesday. She failed to win any primaries and finished third in her home state of Massachussetts behind former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Warren had centered her campaign on a vision to tilt the economic scales of power away from corporations and the rich, vowing “big, structural change.” To that end, she introduced scores of plans once relegated to the fringe of the Democratic policy world and made them mainstream.

There were four plans that powered her campaign: the wealth tax, tuition-free college, student debt reduction, and universal childcare. Here are the details surrounding them.

Warren introduced a wealth tax plan aimed at drastically cutting the fortunes of billionaires.

caption Bill Gates and Elizabeth Warren. source Reuters

Warren wanted to redistribute capitalism’s rewards to a larger share of the population.

Her plan would kick in at $50 million, with households paying a 2% annual tax on their assets like stocks, paintings, yachts, and homes. The tax would ramp up to 6% for households with fortunes over $1 billion.

The campaign projected it would raise $3.75 trillion over a decade, though other economists disputed the forecast. Warren planned to use the revenue generated to fund universal healthcare under Medicare for All and universal childcare among other priorities.

The proposal would have significantly slashed the fortunes of some of America’s wealthiest people. For example, the 2018 net worth of Microsoft founder Bill Gates stood at $97 billion.

But if her tax plan had been implemented 36 years ago – or 1982, the first year Forbes started estimating wealth – Gates’s fortune would stand at $13.3 billion, according to estimates from progressive economists Gabriel Zucman and Emmanuel Saez.

She wanted to cancel a substantial portion of student debt in the US and make colleges tuition-free.

caption A college student. source Getty Images

Warren was the first major presidential candidate to propose canceling a substantial portion of student debt in the US, unveiling the plan last year.

She called to make two-year and four-year colleges and universities free for people so they wouldn’t be “paying a dime in tuition or fees.” The proposal carried a price tag of $610 billion.

Her $640 billion loan forgiveness plan would have slashed up to $50,000 in debt for student loan borrowers making less than $100,000. It also sought to gradually forgive debt for people earning up to $250,000. Both proposals – totaling $1.25 billion – were paid for by the wealth tax.

Sanders followed up with a student debt plan of his own that wiped it out entirely by way of a new tax on Wall Street, escalating the policy duel between them.

Then in January, Warren put forward another plan laying out how she would achieve her student-loan objectives, mainly by empowering the Education Department and sidestepping Congress.

Federal data shows that the share of student debt has doubled over the past decade from $700 billion to $1.6 trillion, overtaking credit cards and car loans as the largest share of debt held by 45 million Americans. The average college student graduates with at least $30,000 in debt, CNBC reported.

A Quinnipiac poll last year found that 57% of Americans backed Warren’s student loan policies.

The Massachusetts senator wanted to provide universal childcare and make it affordable for people in the US.

Early last year, Warren rolled out a plan aimed at making childcare both affordable and easy to access for parents. She wanted to create a network of facilities to take care of children that the federal government subsidized and regulated.

“There are two big problems with child care in America: it’s hard to find high-quality care, and where you do find it, that care is extraordinarily expensive,” she wrote in the proposal, noting that care for one child could cost anywhere from 9% to 36% of a family’s total income.

Child care would have been free to any family earning below 200% of the federal poverty line. For families over that threshold, the cost would be capped at 7% of their income.

The government currently provides some assistance for low-income families with children, and working parents can benefit from a child-care tax credit.

But half of Americans reside in communities with no licensed care provider for children or contend with a vast shortage of available slots, according to the Center for American Progress, which called these areas “child care deserts.”