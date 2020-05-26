The Washington Nationals’ diamond-studded championship rings from the 2019 World Series are etched with a spelling error

source The Nats Report

The Washington Nationals unveiled their 2019 World Series rings.

The glitzy hardware features 170 diamonds, 55 rubies, 32 sapphires, and one unfortunate grammatical error.

The team’s motto during their championship season – “Go 1-0 every day” – is etched into the shank of the ring, but the words “every day” are misspelled as one word.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Like every other championship team in professional sports, the Washington Nationals will be sporting some impressive hardware in light of their 2019 World Series victory.

But unlike most championship teams, they’ll also be sporting a grammatical inaccuracy.

caption Washington Nationals championship ring. source The Nats Report

The Nationals released their World Series rings – and though they are as glitzy and gem-filled as one might expect – they also have a spelling error etched into the shank.

This past season, Washington’s team motto – which was coined by manager Dave Martinez – was “Go 1-0 every day” to signify that the Nationals were simply focused on each game ahead of them. But when the team tried to include the phrase on their rings, they misspelled “every day” as one word, as first reported by Uni Watch.

source The Nats Report

Despite the unfortunate spelling error, the championship hardware is quite a sight to behold. With 170 diamonds, 55 rubies, and 32 sapphires each, the rings are littered with symbolism from various aspects of the team’s sensational season.

Check out a full look at the rings below: