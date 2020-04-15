Washington Nationals players joined in on a Zoom call to relive their World Series victory and trash the Houston Astros

caption The Washington Nationals players poked fun at one another, danced shirtless on camera, got drunk, and banged trash cans with wooden spoons. source Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Baseball has been put on hold for the time being, and Washington Nationals players are basking in their extra time as World Series champions.

Key figures in the franchise’s magical 2019 championship run gathered on Zoom to watch the final game of last year’s World Series and relive their victory over the Houston Astros while raising money for the COVID-19 relief fund “Pros for Heroes.”

And, yes, they also found some time to roast the Astros for their widely publicized cheating scandal.

Nationals first baseman Ryan Zimmerman and MASN reporter Dan Kolko invited a slew of coaches and players from the championship squad – including General Manager Mike Rizzo, Manager Dave Martinez, Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg, Juan Soto, Yan Gomes, Sean Doolittle, Trea Turner, Anthony Rendon, Brian Dozier, and more – to watch their 6-2 come-from-behind victory as a group while streaming live on Facebook.

The players poked fun at one another, danced shirtless on camera, and eventually, mocked the Astros.

We don’t have baseball, but we do have a drunk, shirtless Brian Dozier cracking up his teammates dancing with a trash can on his head.

As the game reached the final stretch, Soto and Dozier began to mock Houston by trying their hand at some sign stealing of their own. Of course, they incorporated a trash can into the bit, reenacting the Astros’ most famous method of signaling what pitch was on the way.

When Soto stepped to the plate in the eighth inning, Dozier announced “Juan, I got you… I got you. Fastball. Fastball!” while banging a kitchen garbage bin with a wooden spoon.

“Take his camera away!” Turner yelled as other players erupted with laughter. Doolittle even covered his face with his shirt.

“No, it’s okay,” Zimmerman reassured his teammates. “He’s on the Padres [now], so the Padres GM will be getting calls tomorrow.”

They also relived the moment when then-Houston pitcher Gerrit Cole – who signed a record-breaking $324 million deal with the New York Yankees during the offseason – began warming up for the Astros in the fifth inning, only to never go into the game.

“We got Gerrit Cole warming up,” Zimmerman said. “He warmed up in the fifth inning?! Was he getting his side [throws] in for the Yankees for next year, or what? I didn’t realize he was out there in the fifth inning.”

The four-plus hour livestream generated more than $200,000 in donations for Zimmerman’s Pros for Heroes Covid-19 Relief Fund as well as lots of laughs for Nationals fans.