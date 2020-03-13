8 players were shown red cards after a Brazilian soccer match erupted in a violent brawl that involved kicking, punching, and MMA style holds

caption Gremio’s Paulo Miranda clashes with Internacional’s Moises. source Reuters/Diego Vara

Eight players were shown red cards after a Brazilian soccer match erupted in a violent brawl on Friday.

Gremio was playing local rival Internacional in the group stages of the Copa Libertadores when a fight broke out in the 88th minute.

Referee Fernando Rapallini brandished eight red cards, four to each side.

Watch the fight unfold between the two teams below.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Eight players were shown red cards after a Brazilian soccer match erupted in a violent brawl that involved kicking, punching, and MMA style holds on Friday.

Gremio was playing host to local rivals Internacional in the group stages of the Copa Libertadores, South America’s premier soccer competition, when a fight broke out in the 88th minute, sparked by a clash between Gremio’s Luciano and Internacional’s Edenilson.

Players from both sides attemped to kick and punch one another, whilst others were dragged and pinned to the ground. Staff, including Gremio boss Renato Portaluppi, also became involved.

Grêmio played rivals Internacional for the first time ever in the Copa Libertadores last night. It ended 0–0 with eight red cards. pic.twitter.com/a7OUto3C0x — MUNDIAL (@MundialMag) March 13, 2020

After the players were eventually separated, referee Fernando Rapallini proceeded to brandish eight red cards, four to each side.

Gremio’s Pepe, Luciano da Rocha Neves, Caio Henrique Oliveira Silva and Paulo Miranda, all saw red, whilst Internacional’s Edenilson, Moises Roberto Barbosa, Victor Cuesta and Bruno Conceicao Praxedes were also dismissed.

Internacional manager Eduardo Coudet said the tournament was one of the world’s most beautiful, CBS Sports reports.

The match finished 0-0, meaning both sides are now tied on points at the top of Group E with four games to play.

Read more:

Here’s everything we know about the suspension of the English Premier League and its athletes who have the coronavirus

Retired US men’s soccer star says the women are as skilled as the men, ‘if not more,’ further supporting the argument that the USWNT deserves equal pay

Neymar inspires Paris Saint Germain to victory over Dortmund, keeping alive its hopes of a first ever Champions League trophy