A baker taught people how to make a tiny wedding cake, and it’s perfect for anyone who had to postpone their nuptials

A New Zealand-based baker made a tiny wedding cake while in lockdown.

A New Zealand-based baker made a tiny wedding cake while in lockdown.
  • New Zealand-based baker Maryam runs a baking YouTube channel called Cakes by MK.
  • Maryam was recently supposed to make a wedding cake, but the booking was canceled.
  • She decided to make a miniature version of the cake to enjoy with her husband, and the result is an adorable three-tiered creation that looks just like the statement dessert you’d expect to see at a wedding.
  • Couples who had to postpone or cancel their weddings could try the recipe themselves to celebrate the day they were supposed to get married.
