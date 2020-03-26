Lionel Messi shared an adorable video of him and his 4-year-old son working out during Spain’s coronavirus lockdown

caption Lionel Messi with his son, Mateo. source Twitter/FC Barcelona

Lionel Messi has found himself a new work out partner in the form of his adorable four-year-old son, Mateo.

All La Liga players have been asked to stay at home and self isolate amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed 3,647 people in Spain.

In a video shared by FC Barcelona, Mateo can be seen working out with with his father in their home gym, whilst also lending some advice to the Argentine star on his technique.

Watch the adorable video below.

In a video shared on Twitter by FC Barcelona, the pair can be seen working, and hanging, out together in the Argentine's home gym.

In a video shared on Twitter by FC Barcelona, the pair can be seen working, and hanging, out together in the Argentine’s home gym.

While Mateo understandably struggles to lift the same weights as his father, the youngster is extremely vocal in commenting on his dad’s technique.

Watch the video here:

???? Leo Messi's home workout, with a special guest ????

???? @OTRO pic.twitter.com/jKrStY4tN3 — FC Barcelona (from ????) (@FCBarcelona) March 20, 2020

All La Liga players have been asked to stay at home and self isolate amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed 3,647 people in Spain. Much of Spain is on lockdown as the virus spreads rapidly in the country. It is soon expected to overtake Italy as the heart of the European outbreak of COVID-19.

The league has also been suspended indefinitely due to a number of players testing positive for the virus, most notably five Valencia CF stars, including former Manchester City defender Elaquim Mangala.

