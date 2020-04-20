An MMA referee jokingly turned his 2-and-a-half-foot-long mustache into a makeshift coronavirus mask

caption Mike Beltran. source Instagram/referee_mike_beltran

Mike Beltran is one of MMA’s most recognizable referees thanks to his two-and-a-half foot long mustache and beard.

In an Instagram post on Friday, the 45-year-old jokily showcased how his famous facial hair is so long, he can turn it into a makeshift face mask.

“I was asked by several people if “The Stache” could be transformed to a mask,” Beltran said. “Enjoy the laugh and stay safe out there.”

In 2017, Beltran said on Twitter that he’d been growing his facial hair for a decade.

Beltran gave no indication that he actually plans to use his facial hair to protect himself, and it would likely not provide any actual protection.

Face masks are in short supply amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

“I was motivated by several bearded dudes, however none of them had a moustache. Enjoy the laugh and stay safe out there. Nothing wrong with a sense of humor and a laugh at my expense. Well, what do you guys think? God bless.”

Beltran is one the sport’s most recognizable referees, and has officiated a number of high profile match-ups, including Nate Diaz versus Josh Thomson in the UFC in 2013.

The 45-year-old said on Twitter in 2017 that he’d been growing his facial hair for a decade.

“I’ve always hated shaving,” he told The Downey Patriot the same year. “It’s just me; it’s just who I am.”

