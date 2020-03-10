Watch Niall Horan react to his first ‘X Factor’ performance 10 years later: ‘What a glow-up’

- source
- ITV/ CBS Television Distribution
- Niall Horan appeared on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” on Monday night alongside Thandie Newton.
- Corden played them a clip of Horan’s first ever “X Factor” performance from 2010, and the star hid behind his jacket.
- The video showed the then 16-year-old singing Coldplay’s “Viva la Vida” as a member of One Direction.
- Horan said clips from “X Factor” haunt him “every day:” “It’s gifs, it’s memes, it’s my whole life. But what a glow-up!”
- He joked: “Those performances haunt me, but I mean, I wouldn’t be here without them.”
- Horan was promoting his new album “Heartbreak Weather,” which he will take on tour around the US with friend Lewis Capaldi supporting him.
