Shawn Mendes performed a Death Cab for Cutie cover at his photographer’s wedding

Shawn Mendes played out the first dance at his photographer’s wedding.

A video re-shared on Twitter by London’s Capital FM on Monday shows the 21-year-old strum his guitar and sing to Death Cab for Cutie’s “I Will Follow You into the Dark,” under festoon lights as the newlyweds tightly embraced each other.

According to Capital FM – the groom, Josiah Van Dien, began touring with Mendes back in 2018.

According to Capital FM, the groom, Josiah Van Dien, began touring with Mendes back in 2018.

Van Dien’s personal Instagram shows various images of Mendes on his third solo concert tour, most recently in Rio de Janeiro and Australia. Likewise, the singer has credited and tagged Van Dien in numerous photos on his own Instagram account.

Following the big day, Van Dien tweeted: “I still don’t believe that this weekend really happened.”

It’s not the first time Mendes has provided the entertainment for a friend’s wedding. Back in 2017, the Canadian surprised a couple by performing a new song he specifically wrote for them.

