‘We are no longer safe now’: Mahathir warns terrorism could escalate after ‘immoral’ Soleimani killing

Malaysia’s Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad called the killing of Iran’s revered general Qasem Soleimani an “immoral act”. Reuters

The Trump administration’s killing of Iran’s revered general Qasem Soleimani signals a time in which no one is safe anymore, Malaysia’s Mahathir Mohamad said on Tuesday (Jan 8).

Speaking at a press conference in Putrajaya, the 94-year-old premier called the killing an “immoral act”.

“We are no longer safe now. If anybody insults or says something that somebody doesn’t like, it is alright for that person from another country to send a drone and perhaps have a shot at me,” the PM said.

Mahathir also warned that the assassination could lead to an escalation of terrorism as it was “akin to the killing of (Jamal) Khashoggi”.

Jamal Khashoggi was a Washington Post columnist who was killed while at Saudi Arabia’s consulate in Istanbul. In December, Saudi Arabia sentenced five people to death and jailed three others over the murder, which Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman claimed to be unaware of despite a CIA report determining that he had ordered it.

“This (the killing of Soleimani) is also another act where one country decides on its own to kill the leader of another country in another place,” Mahathir said.

In a report, Bloomberg quoted the PM as saying that Trump’s ordering of the killing was “against the laws of the world”.

“And at this moment we can do nothing about it,” he reportedly said.

According to New Straits Times, Mahathir added that “the time is right for Muslim countries to come together”. However, he also lamented that “it (the Muslim world) is not yet together”.

Iran on Tuesday retaliated by launching more than a dozen ballistic missiles at US military and coalition forces in Iraq.

“It is clear that these missiles were launched from Iran and targeted at least two Iraqi military bases hosting US military and coalition personnel at Al-Assad and Irbil,” the Pentagon said in a statement.

The country’s leaders had earlier vowed to exact “a forceful revenge” against the US in response to the drone strike that killed Soleimani, who was also the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force.

