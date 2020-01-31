‘We have better battles to fight’: Johor official warns Malaysians against racial malice as coronavirus fears rise

Amidst growing concerns about the virus outbreak, online conversations have taken a racial undertone. The Straits Times

Worries in Malaysia are growing as the deadly Wuhan virus spreads beyond China and infects over 9,000 people globally.

Amidst growing concerns, a Johor official has urged Malaysians to stay united and avoid xenophobia and prejudice

Johor Unity, Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Committee chairman S. Ramakrishnan wrote in a Facebook post on Thursday (Jan 30) that it is “disheartening to see how racial sentiments are being stoked at a time like this”.

He said: “The internet is abuzz with distasteful memes and satires depicting a particular group in the negative”.

One such meme was posted by Twitter user Sharifah Shakinah, who wrote that she avoids Chinese people because she “can’t differentiate which Chinese is Malaysian Chinese“.

Me avoiding chinese people at KL Sentral be like… Sorry cant differentiate which chinese is Malaysian chinese. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/melX0mYhB5 — Sharifah Shakinah (@kynaalkhaired05) January 29, 2020

Another user, @_hanhean, wrote that “Malaysian Chinese should just go back to China“.

Malaysian chinese should just go back to china 🤢 — HH 🌿 (@_hanhean) January 28, 2020

Ramakrishnan wrote that Malaysians should help keep one another safe from the ongoing virus outbreak, instead of ridiculing “their fellow citizens on their ethnicity and the things they are not in control of”.

He added: “We must remind ourselves to restrain from making the situation worse by being insensitive and turning against each other. Viruses do not see race or religion…we have better battles to fight in”.

On the same day, the World Health Organisation had declared the coronavirus outbreak a global health emergency. At the moment, there are a total of 9,776 confirmed cases and 213 deaths according to John Hopkins University.

The Malay Mail reported that Malaysia has a total of eight confirmed cases so far, with no locals affected as of yet.

According to The Star, the Malaysian Government has not decided if it will ban all flights from China and has only imposed a temporary ban on Chinese citizens from Wuhan and the surrounding Hubei province.

But there is mounting public pressure, with online petitions created.

The Star quoted Transport Minister Anthony Loke as saying that only the Sabah government has temporarily suspended all scheduled and chartered flights from China.

He added: “We will continue to monitor developments in China and the Cabinet will make a decision at the appropriate time”.

