A man whose 7-year-old golden retriever was saved from cancer is thanking his vet with a $6 million Super Bowl ad

caption The ad that David MacNeil, the CEO of Weather Tech, bought for the University of Wisconsin School of Veterinary Medicine. source YouTube/University of Wisconsin Madison

David MacNeil, the CEO of car accessory company WeatherTech, bought a Super Bowl ad for the University of Wisconsin School of Veterinary Medicine that’s set to air in the second quarter of Sunday’s game.

The veterinary school helped save his 7-year-old golden retriever named Scout after he was diagnosed with cancer in July 2019 and given one month to live.

The commercial features clips of Scout, who is now healthy, running on the beach and being evaluated by veterinarians at the University of Wisconsin School of Veterinary Medicine.

A millionaire CEO chose a surprising and expensive way to thank the vets that helped save his 7-year-old golden retriever. He bought a $6 million Super Bowl ad

David MacNeil, the CEO of WeatherTech, bought the ad after the University of Wisconsin School of Veterinary Medicine helped treat his dog Scout for cancer.

In July 2019, veterinarians found a tumor on his heart, and MacNeil was told that Scout had one month to live. But with aggressive chemotherapy and radiation, his tumor was 90 percent smaller than its original size within just two months, the Washington Post reported. Today, Scout is healthy.

“There he was in this little room, standing in the corner… and he’s wagging his tail at me. I’m like, ‘I’m not putting that dog down. There’s just absolutely no way,” MacNeil told NBC Madison, Wisconsin affiliate WMTV while reflecting on Scout’s diagnosis.

Now that Scout is doing better, MacNeil is thanking the University of Wisconsin School of Veterinary Medicine with a 30-second ad called “Lucky Dog” that will air in the Super Bowl’s second quarter.

MacNeil told WMTV that the ad cost $6 million, which was paid for by his car accessories company WeatherTech. Reuters reported that 30-second ads for the Super Bowl match between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs cost around $5.6 million.

The ad, which features Scout’s story while the dog runs along a beach, encourages viewers to donate to the schools’ veterinary research.

Mark Markel, dean of the School of Veterinary Medicine, said in a press release about Scout that the ad was an “amazing opportunity” for his school and the veterinarian industry worldwide.

“So much of what’s known globally today about how best to diagnose and treat devastating diseases such as cancer originated in veterinary medicine. We’re thrilled to share with Super Bowl viewers how our profession benefits beloved animals like Scout and helps people, too,” he said.

Scout is still a patent at the school, MacNeil said in the press release.