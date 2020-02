caption Business Insider Mexico Launch source Business Insider México

Business Insider launched its 17th international edition in Mexico on Tuesday. The edition is published by Mediasurf, a subsidiary of Grupo Caabsa, and headquartered in Mexico City. The Editor-in-Chief of Business Insider Mexico is Verónica Galán, former Editor-in-Chief of CNN Expansion. The new edition will report on business news and trends impacting Mexico and global business news with a focus on transformation and innovation.