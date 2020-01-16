TV host Wendy Williams apologized after facing backlash for making fun of Joaquin Phoenix’s cleft lip

caption Wendy Williams made fun of Joaquin Phoenix’s cleft palate. source Getty Images for Vulture Festiva/Steve Granitz/WireImage

Wendy Williams tweeted an apology after mocking Joaquin Phoenix‘s cleft lip.

The TV host made fun of the “Joker” actor on “The Wendy Show” and has come under fire for her comments.

Phoenix has never formally addressed the cause of the scar of his lip, though, people are born with cleft lips and palates when a baby’s lips or mouth don’t form properly.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Wendy Williams has apologized for making fun of Joaquin Phoenix‘s cleft lip after coming under fire for her comments on “The Wendy Show.”

. @Bighill44 We’re thinking about Beau today as he is in surgery. I want to apologize to the cleft community and in Beau’s honor, our show is donating to @operationsmile and @AmerCleftPalate and encourage our Wendy Watchers to learn more and help support the cleft community. — Wendy Williams (@WendyWilliams) January 16, 2020

Williams tweeted an apology to the cleft community on Wednesday evening after Adam Bighill, a linebacker for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, tweeted Williams several times over her comments. Bighill’s son Beau has a cleft lip and underwent surgery on Wednesday, which prompted Williams to apologise.

Which is a great reason why @WendyWilliams may not be the best celebrity to have a show… smh.. some people… ????????‍♂️ I feel embersssed for you, for that comment… https://t.co/Fj6qseiQam — Adam Bighill (@Bighill44) January 14, 2020

Williams initially made fun of Phoenix’s cleft lip on “The Wendy Show,” discussing the “Joker” actor’s appearance.

“When he shaves off his moustache, he’s got a hairline fracture. He’s got one of those – what do you call it? – cleft lip, cleft palate.”

Williams then said “he’s got this” while using her finger to mimic a cleft lip while the audience laughed. She mimicked the cleft lip for around 10 seconds and said: “I found it to be very attractive.”

Phoenix himself has never formally addressed the cause of the scar on his lips, though babies are born with cleft lips or palates (known as orofacial clefts) when their lips or mouths don’t form properly.

Bighill tweeted his thanks for Williams’ apology and encouraged others to forgive her for her comments.

Thank you @WendyWilliams for your apology, your donation, and for thinking of Beau today for his surgery. I forgive you, and I encourage others to as well. I wish you all the best. https://t.co/JmYnRb8C8t — Adam Bighill (@Bighill44) January 16, 2020

Read more:

Wendy Williams on Felicity Huffman’s 14-day sentence: ‘If she was black, it’d be 14 years’

Joaquin Phoenix said his late brother, River, told him: ‘You’re going to be a more successful actor than I am’

Only 46 movies have ever hit $1 billion at the box office – here they are