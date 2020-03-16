A quick guide to every major character in ‘Westworld’

caption Can you name all of these HBO “Westworld” characters? source John P. Johnson/HBO

Warning: Spoilers ahead for “Westworld” season three, episode one.

We’ve made an easy guide with every major character and the actor who plays them in HBO’s sci-fi drama series.

Kid Cudi, Aaron Paul, Lena Waithe, Marshawn Lynch, Tommy Flanagan, and more have joined the cast for season three of “Westworld.”

“Westworld” has more characters and storylines than the average viewer can keep up with, so we’ve assembled a handy character list for your Sunday nights.

We’ll update this slideshow as new characters are introduced each week, but for now the spoilers only cover through the first episode of season three.

Let’s dive in.

First up — Dr. Robert Ford.

caption Played by Anthony Hopkins. source John P. Johnson/HBO

Ford was Westworld’s park director and one of its co-founders. The process for creating and programming the hosts is all based on his team’s original research conducted over 30 years ago.

On the first season finale, Ford was shot and killed by a host named Dolores.

Ford also build a young host-version of himself who lives in the park.

caption This is also Robert Ford. source HBO

This host speaks with a blend of Roberts old and young voice, and is coded to continue representing Ford in the park.

Dolores Abernathy is the oldest host in Westworld.

caption Played by Evan Rachel Wood. source HBO

Since she’s the oldest park host, that means Dolores was created over 35 years prior to the events in “Westworld.”

Stubbs says that she’s been updated so many times “she’s practically brand new.” Dolores was one of the first hosts to get close to sentience. By the end of the first season, it appeared as if she was finally self-aware when she shot and killed Ford.

Arnold was Ford’s original partner and co-creator of the hosts.

caption Arnold is played by Jeffrey Wright. source HBO

Arnold was the one who began experimenting with bootstrapping consciousness into the hosts. Dolores was his first test subject. He created a “maze” inside the park to help lead Dolores into self-awareness and to spur the creation of a subconscious mind in her.

He eventually decided Westworld shouldn’t open, because the hosts were starting to become sentient. Arnold programmed Dolores to kill all of the other hosts as well as himself in an effort to sabotage the park.

Bernard Lowe is a host Ford built in the image of Arnold.

caption Also played by Jeffrey Wright. source John P. Johnson/HBO

Bernard was Ford’s right-hand man, a host who is the the Head of Behavior and a programming specialist. Bernard was programmed to think he was human, but over the course of the first season he learned the truth.

Karl Strand is the head of operations at Delos.

caption Played by Guståf Skarsgard. source HBO

He’s a no-nonsense kind of man who was sent by the Delos company to fix the mess in the parks after Ford’s new bloody plot wreaked havoc.

Elsie Hughes is a Behavior Specialist who worked under Bernard Lowe.

caption Played by Shannon Woodward. source HBO

Elsie helps with coding, debugging, and processing the hosts as they receive updates. She was working with Bernard to investigate host glitches when she disappeared. Now we’re not sure where in the park she is, but we’re pretty sure she’s alive.

Antoine Costa is a technician who is not missing, but is helping Strand analyze the hosts in the field.

caption Played by Fares Fares. source John P. Johnson/HBO

He first appeared on the second season premiere, where he extracted a cortical storage device from a host and showed the Delos team the video footage kept there.

Ashley Stubbs is the Head of Security for Westworld.

caption Played by Luke Hemsworth. source John P. Johnson/HBO

Stubbs has a healthy level of skepticism when it comes to the hosts following their programming, and tends to take on potentially risky retrieval missions himself.

Maling in a new Delos security personnel character.

caption Played by Betty Gabriel. source John P. Johnson/HBO

She also first appeared on the opening episode of the second season, where she found Bernard and helped Strand keep the new system in order.

Lee Sizemore is the ambitious Head of Narrative at the parks.

caption Played by Simon Quarterman. source HBO

Most of the storylines and dialogue you see the hosts act out in the park are all Sizemore’s design and script. He was helping the Delos board smuggle data out of the park by the end of the first season.

Theresa Cullen was the Head of Quality Assurance.

caption Played by Sidse Babett Knudsen. source HBO

It was Cullen’s job to make sure the guests are happy and the hosts are behaving according to regulations. But Theresa was secretly helping the Delos board smuggle data out of the park.

Ford had Bernard kill Theresa on his orders and make the murder look like an accident.

Charlotte Hale is the executive director of Delos and Westworld’s board.

caption Played by Tessa Thompson. source John P. Johnson/HBO

Her friendly demeanor gives way to a stern and calculating woman who has been smuggling data out of the Westworld park. Though she hadn’t yet revealed specific details about the data on the first season, we’re sure her secrets will eventually come out.

Maeve Millay is one of the first newly sentient hosts in Westworld.

caption Played by Thandie Newton. source John P. Johnson/HBO

Maeve was the madam of the Marisposa – a saloon/brothel in Sweetwater. Now she’s the most powerful host in the park, and has the ability to control other hosts with voice commands.

Felix Lutz is one of the Livestock Management employees.

caption Played by Leonardo Nam. source HBO

It’s Felix’s job to patch up the hosts after they’ve been shot, stabbed, or otherwise incapacitated. But Felix “borrowed” a coding console from the behavior department and wound up helping Maeve change her core programming and enabling her to escape.

Sylvester is Felix’s partner in the Livestock Manufacturing lab.

caption Played by Ptolemy Slocum. source HBO

He had no patience for Felix’s experiment with coding, but was roped into the Maeve-escape plot after she threatened his life.

Clementine Pennyfeather was one of the host prostitutes working at the Mariposa under Maeve.

caption Played by Angela Sarafyan. source John P. Johsnon/HBO

She specialized in finding newcomers and welcoming them to Westworld. But after Charlotte and Theresa used Clementine as a scapegoat host in a failed experiment, Clementine was lobotomized.

Teddy Flood is another host with a troubled past and a penchant for gunslinging.

caption Played by James Marsden. source John P. Johnson/HBO

He often accompanies guests on bounty hunts, or tags along with his programmed love – Dolores. Teddy’s primary directive is finding and helping Dolores, though his good-natured side can be manipulated via coding.

Angela is a host we’ve seen in two roles — a greeter for new guests and as a henchman for Dolores.

caption Played by Talulah Riley. source John P. Johnson/HBO

She’s one of the oldest hosts in the park, along with Dolores and Teddy. She’s currently acting as a rallying point for the other rebelling hosts who will support Dolores (as “Wyatt”).

Akecheta is another of the original hosts in the park.

caption Played by Zahn McClarnon. source HBO

He went with Angela to first pitch Westworld to Logan Delos.

Major Craddock is another host, though his current role is as a dangerous leader in the Confederado.

caption Played by Jonathan Tucker. source John P. Johnson/HBO

We saw this host first appear at the party with Angela and Akecheta, but he was without a mustache then. Later, Dolores meets this host while he’s in his solider narrative.

Logan Delos is a powerful businessman who was looking to increase his company’s stake in Westworld.

caption Played by Ben Barnes. source John P. Johnson/HBO

Logan is an ambitious and impetuous bad boy who loves indulging in his vices while visiting Westworld. The scenes featuring Logan on the first season all took place around 30 years prior to “current day” on “Westworld.”

James Delos is Logan’s father and the titan of industry.

caption Played by Peter Mullan. source HBO

James is a no-nonsense man who seems impatient with his son. But James’ daughter, Juliet is dating another promising young man.

William is Logan’s future brother-in-law and his coworker.

caption Played by Jimmi Simpson. source HBO

William came to the park with Logan to celebrate their future lives as in-laws. But by the time they left, William decided to usurp Logan’s role in the company and go work with James directly.

The Man in Black is William, but in “present day.”

caption Played by Ed Harris. source John P. Johsnon/HBO

William transformed into the Man in Black by the end of the first season. By current day on the show, William is one of the most powerful Delos board members. His wife (Logan’s sister) has committed suicide, and after their daughter blamed William for her death he returned to Westworld to confront his demons.

Juliet is Logan’s sister and James’ daughter, and eventually William’s wife.

caption Played by Claire Unabia. source HBO

Juliet marries William and they have a daughter, Emily, together.

Emily is the daughter of William and Juliet.

caption Played by Katja Herbers. source John P. Johnson/HBO

She was first seen in The Raj park, but after the rebellion began Emily found herself in Westworld and reunited with her dear old dad.

Lawrence/El Lazo is a host who spent most of season one with William.

caption Played by Clifton Collins Jr. source John P. Johnson/HBO

He’s referred to by other hosts as an outlaw due to his criminal group run under the name El Lazo. Lawrence is a sardonic host who often winds up tagging along with William on his dangerous adventures.

Hector Escaton is the “bad boy” host of Westworld .

caption Played by Rodrigo Santoro. source HBO

Hector is a bandit who travels with a group of loyal followers and periodically tries to rob the Mariposa Saloon. He teamed up with Maeve after she showed him the truth about how the park works and their role in it.

Armistice is Hector’s host companion and fellow gunslinger.

caption Played by Ingrid Bolsø Berdal. source HBO

Armistice has a deadly shot and a gigantic snake tattoo covering her body – the relic of a tormented past. She also joined Maeve’s escape mission and is becoming more self aware.

Akane is the host-equivalent of Maeve in Shogun World.

caption Played by Rinko Kikuchi. source John P. Johnson/HBO

Akane is a geisha who has a beloved companion, Sakura, just as Maeve had Clementine at the Mariposa Saloon.

Musashi is a former captain turned ronin who helps Akane and Maeve.

caption Played by Hiroyuki Sanada. source John P. Johnson/HBO

Mushashi is another of the main Shogun World hosts we met on season two. He used to be the captain of the Shogun’s army, but left and turned rogue. He and Hector are on similarly designed narrative structures.

Season three kicks off with the introduction of many new characters, including Caleb Nichols.

caption Played by Aaron Paul. source John P. Johnson/HBO

Caleb is a construction worker living in Los Angeles, and he encounters Dolores by the end of season three, episode one.

Francis is Caleb’s old friend and army buddy (who hasn’t been shown clearly in season three yet).

caption The voice inside Caleb’s ear was Scott Mescudi aka Kid Cudi. source HBO

In the premiere of season three, we see Caleb talking frequently on the phone with an AI version of Francis, voiced by Scott Mescudi aka Kid Cudi.

Liam Dempsey Jr. is the head of Incite.