‘Westworld’ creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy on the sly anagram hidden in the season 3 premiere

caption Jeffrey Wright in “Westworld” season three. source John P. Johnson/HBO

Warning: Spoilers ahead for “Westworld” season three, episode one, “Parce Parce Domine.”

Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy’s HBO sci-fi drama series “Westworld” returned with its third season premiere on Sunday night.

Insider spoke with them about a clever anagram we spotted in the episode, plus the design for the new AI system Rehoboam.

We also asked Lisa Joy about how “Westworld” relates to the mess of the current world now.

“I can’t submit, even in my ambition or fears, to the idea of a world that is irredeemably broken or a human nature that is irredeemably broken,” Joy said. “So I retain a modicum of hope for human nature.”

HBO’s ambitious sci-fi drama “Westworld” made its return on Sunday night, catching fans up with how Bernard (or “Bernarnold,” the hybrid of both Bernard and Arnold’s character) and Dolores are faring in the real world.

Bernard is revealed to be in hiding, using a fake name: Armand Delgado.

Since anagrams had previously played a key role in revealing that Bernard Lowe was actually Arnold Weber (two names that use the exact same letters), we decided to see if “Armand Delgado” unscrambled into something else.

“Armand Delgado is an anagram for ‘Damaged Arnold’?” Insider asked the show’s creators, Jonathan Nolan (who goes by Jonah) and Lisa Joy, over the phone.

There was a slight pause before Nolan and Joy began laughing.

“Very good,” Joy said. “Wow.”

“Very good, very good,” Nolan repeated.

caption Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan, who are a married couple in addition to co-creators of “Westworld.” source Jesse Grant/Stringer/Getty Images

“I would hasten to point out that we will never officially confirm or deny any possible anagramage within the show,” Nolan said after the laughter died down. “I didn’t quite realize that ‘Harry Potter’ had kind of put a stamp on [anagramming] for an entire generation. I was a little too old for the ‘Harry Potter’ books. So you have to anagram very judiciously.”

Famously, in “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets,” Lord Voldemort presents himself innocently (via a cursed diary) to Harry Potter as his younger self: Tom Marvolo Riddle. Only at the end of the book does he reveal that “Tom Marvolo Riddle” is an anagram for “I Am Lord Voldemort.”

“We like to have fun sometimes with writing,” Joy said. “I once tried to write an entire speech for Ford in iambic pentameter. But it turns out that it was very difficult and obviously you never know how it will edit together. But I did try.”

Fun anagrams aside, the new episode of “Westworld” introduced an artificial intelligence system called Rehoboam.

How the Rehoboam design was intended to help orient audiences with the linear storyline

Last season, “Westworld” hopped back and forth along a timeline which was further complicated by hosts that were swapping bodies. This time around, everything is happening in a more linear fashion and there is now a visual aid to show when/where events are taking place.

caption The visual of how Rehoboam is tracking events in the world was revealed in an HBO teaser for “Westworld.” source HBO

That eclipse-like circle is the Rehoboam system identifying “divergence” events. The visual is there to help orient where we are in the three-months-post-park-massacre timeline of “Westworld.”

“We like the idea of trying to represent the inner workings of artificial intelligence,” Nolan said. “It’s something we touched on in my first show, ‘Person of Interest.’ We have a lot of fun playing with being inside the mind of an AI. That’s something that our incredibly talented visual effects [VFX] supervisor Jay Worth and I spent years thinking about.”

As Dolores learns in the season three premiere, Rehoboam is a massive data analysis system owned by a company called Incite, which tracks people’s movements and behaviors.

caption Another look at the physical structure of Rehoboam shown in the “Westworld” season three trailer. source HBO

“In this case, we wanted to find something had both a symbolic quality to it, but also had a way of organizing information that wasn’t terribly human,” Nolan said. “Writing for a super-intelligent AI is hard when you’re not actually super intelligent yourself. Imagining how they would think is a challenge, and when in doubt go to the visual.”

The visual component of Rehoboam’s “thought process” was teased with an HBO video released in January 2020. Here we saw how the main “divergent event” (the host’s revolution inside Westworld) took place in the year 2058.

“We liked the idea that we get a sense of what it’s watching, what it’s thinking, and this idea of a presence that’s watching them,” Nolan said. “Even as Dolores is gunning for it.”

So the hosts are under the eye of Rehoboam. But its main function appears to be tracking and predicting human behavior.

Enter Caleb – the new character who links up with Dolores by the end of the season three premiere.

How ‘Westworld’ is now connected to our real-world mess, and what Lisa Joy hopes for humanity

caption Evan Rachel Wood stars as Dolores on “Westworld.” source HBO

Insider attended the “Westworld” season three premiere screening on March 5 in Los Angeles, California. Before the episode was shown to a packed audience inside the TCL Chinese Theater, Nolan and Joy gave a small speech.

“The world is a bit of a mess right now and the show frankly has nothing positive to say about it,” Joy told the audience. Everyone laughed.

The next day, during our interview, I asked Joy if she could expand on what she meant by that.

“Well, I was being a little bit glib,” Joy said, laughing. “I think the world that Caleb lives in and the world that the Dolores finds is beautiful and peaceful and clean, and everybody has their goal and their part, and it seems pretty high functioning. But if you scratch the surface, you begin to see the rot. You begin to see the things that are broken.”

“In some ways, the fact that they are very under the surface but broken makes it even harder to address them because you don’t see them,” she continued. “You don’t see the strings of the puppeteer that is guiding the course of your life and your destiny.”

caption Camera Operator Chris Haarhof and director Lisa Joy on the set of “Westworld” season two. source John P. Johnson/HBO

“I feel that same pressure in today’s time,” Joy went on. “Jonah and I would laugh about how whereas we have to deal with technological themes on a subtextual basis in prior seasons, now that Dolores is out in the real world, it’s much more textual. Because the issues that she’s dealing with, we can already see the beginnings of them in our world, right?”

“Like the use of algorithms to predetermine our fates, our predilections, and our choices,” she continued. “The way in which data can be collected and aggregated to create a picture of us. And in determining a picture of us, it can start to make predictions for us, and in predicting things for us and suggesting things for us, it can start to control us and the world of choices now around us. That’s pretty much the world that Dolores finds herself in.”‘

caption Aaron Paul as Caleb in “Westworld” season three. source John P. Johnson/HBO

“With Caleb, you also see the alienation that can result from technology that’s meant to bring us closer together,” Joy said. “But you see how Caleb, for all of the technology that surrounds him, he’s very alone and he’s looking for something or someone real, as he says. And I think that’s something we can relate to also – that yearning for a very simple basic human connection to one another. An in-person, live and organic connection as opposed to an aggregated, social-media-FOMO-based, beautiful-filtered-picture-based connection. Which is essentially a fallacy.”

“You can see those things, and see the ugliness in the world, the potential for damage and darkness,” Joy continued. “But, like Dolores, I try to see the beauty in the world. Technology is a tool, but we need to learn how to master it instead of letting it master us. You know, Jonah and I have children. I can’t submit even, in my ambition or fears, to the idea of a world that is irredeemably broken or a human nature that is irredeemably broken. So I retain a modicum of hope for human nature.”

The third season of “Westworld” continues each Sunday on HBO at 9 p.m. ET, where fans will have to see how Dolores moves forward with her plan for all of humanity, and just how hopeful (or not) it might be.