39 questions ‘Westworld’ season 3 hasn’t answered yet

caption Tessa Thompson as “Charlotte Hale” in “Westworld” season three. source John P. Johnson/HBO

HBO’s “Westworld” is notoriously complicated and constantly introducing new puzzling storylines.

We’ve rounded up all the lingering questions still bouncing around in our heads now that season three is underway.

There’s nothing the writing team for HBO’s “Westworld” loves more than conjuring a mystery, placing it inside of a puzzlebox, and then covering the whole thing in a veil of intrigue. For the past two seasons, tiny details (like the label on a can of milk or a logo in the background of a scene) wound up foreshadowing major plot twists.

All this to say, the new season of “Westworld” has introduced us to a lot of new characters, locations, and carefully designed sets. While we pick apart all the details and clues each week, some things – both minor and major – are still sitting in a pile labeled “we’re not sure what that means yet.”

So let’s explore all the unanswered questions we still have about “Westworld” and the storylines we’ve seen up until now.

This list was last updated after season three, episode three, “The Absence of Field.” Spoilers ahead.

Let’s start with the most obvious: Who are the other four hosts Dolores smuggled out of Westworld?

caption The five control unit pearls. source HBO

Dolores (disguised as Charlotte Hale) took five hosts’ control unit pearls with her when she left Westworld and entered the real world. But which five?

We know at least one of the pearls was Bernard since she reprinted his body in Arnold’s house and awoke him there.

But what about the other four?

Which one is inside the Charlotte Hale body copy?

caption “Westworld” season three, episode three, “The Absence of Field.” source HBO

Dolores placed a host’s control unit pearl inside the copy of Charlotte Hale so they’d be able to control Delos. But who is it?

Which one is inside Martin Connells?

caption Played by Tommy Flanagan. source John P. Johnson/HBO

We know Dolores swapped the real Connells for a fake, but which host is in him?

And where are the rest of the hosts pearls?

caption “Westworld” season three, episode three, “The Absence of Field.” source HBO

There are still two unaccounted for host pearls somewhere in the world.

How did Serac get Maeve’s pearl? Who is his other mole inside Delos?

caption Maeve in Serac’s secretive facility (or house?). source John P. Johnson/HBO

At the end of season three, episode three, we learn that Serac was working with the real Charlotte Hale to take control of Delos. But he told her he had someone else working for him, and that mole seems to be the one who stole Maeve’s control unit pearl.

Let’s assume Serac’s second mole took the pearl. Who is it?

Which other hosts were stolen by Serac’s mole?

caption Vincent Cassel as Enguerrand Serac in “Westworld.” source John P. Johnson/HBO

Charlotte’s underlings at Delos told her they’re missing multiple host control units, including Maeve. Which others were taken?

Where are Maeve’s other host-allies? Could they be the other ones stolen?

caption Maeve and Hector in “Westworld” season two. source John P. Johnson HBO

Maeve’s host-friends – Hector, Armistice, and Hanaryo – were last seen dead on the beach near Maeve’s body. Were they salvaged, too?

Did Serac know about their relationship to Maeve and have them stolen, too? Based on the Warworld simulation Serac had Maeve in, he at least seems to know Hector was special to Maeve.

What are the real Felix and Sylvester up to now?

caption We saw simulation versions of these two in season three, episode two. source HBO

Maeve and most of her team were killed in the season two finale. Last we saw them in the real world, Felix and Sylvester were tasked with sorting through the bodies and flagging the hosts who could viably be salvaged.

So why was Maeve’s host body in cold storage when Stubbs and Bernard went down there in season three? And what are Felix and Sylvester doing now?

Also, does Serac know about them? He seems to have known about Lee Sizemore’s unique relationship to Maeve. Could Felix and Sylvester be working for Serac?

Could Connells also have been working for Serac?

caption Vincent Cassel as Serac in “Westworld” season three. source John P. Johnson/HBO

When “Charlotte” is told about Serac, her associate mentions that Delos initiated a data transfer with him “two decades ago.” In the first episode, Connells tells Liam that he’s been safeguarding Incite for 20 years. The link in those two timelines set off a little alarm bell in our head.

Is it possible Connells’ work at Incite is connected to Serac’s slow takeover of the company?

How much of the guest data was even saved?

caption Dolores read through the guests’ profiles before she started deleting the data. source John P. Johnson/HBO

Serac is after the massive backup of data that Delos has on approximately four million people who once visited a Delos park.

But in the season two finale, we saw Dolores start batch-deleting all the guest archives in the Forge. Bernard killed her to stop her (in order to save the Valley Beyond for the hosts), and then paused the batch-deletion.

How much of that data was lost before Bernard was able to halt the deletion process?

Where did Dolores hide the host and guest data?

caption The screen showing Dolores transferring the Forge and Valley Beyond data. source HBO

In the season two finale, we watched as Dolores entered new coordinates into a computer, and transferred the Valley Beyond (the sort of “host utopia” where Teddy, Akecheta, and the other hosts who made it through the Door are now) to a secret satellite location.

“I’m sending them and their world to a place nobody will ever find them,” she said.

Where is it? And how did Dolores already know the coordinates for the satellite?

When Serac sent Martell to talk to Liam in the first episode of season three, why was he so agitated? Does Liam know something about Delos?

caption Played by John Gallagher Jr. source John P. Johnson/HBO

Does Liam know about Serac’s takeover of Delos?

Why was he bothered by the visit? And why did Liam say Serac should be paying attention to “the s—show at Delos”? Does he know something Serac doesn’t?

How did Liam’s father die?

caption Liam Dempsey Sr. as seen in an “Incite Inc.” promo video released by HBO in 2019. source HBO

This relates to another question we have: Are all diseases and ailments really cured at this point in the future? In season one, Ford told Bernard that mankind “can cure any disease, keep the weakest of us alive.”

So how did Liam’s father die? Was it murder, or something else?

Was Rehoboam tracking Dolores or any of the hosts who were actually becoming sentient?

caption Dolores and Maeve were the two main hosts in “Westworld” season one who gained sentience. source HBO

Dolores seems to have successfully made her way off the Westworld island without anyone realizing she (or the hosts she took with her) escaped. But we’ve seen Rehoboam’s algorithm note “divergences” or “elevated scrutiny” around her activities.

How much does it really know about the difference between hosts and humans, and is it tracking them?

Let’s take a closer look at Dolores’ plan so far. To start, who are her “friends” in Los Angeles?

caption Liam and Dolores together in season three, episode one, “Parce Domine.” source HBO

In the first episode, Dolores says she has “friends [she’s] been meaning to see]” in LA. Was that just a lie to placate Liam? Or is she tracking down other people in LA? If so, who?

The only person we see her meet there (so far) is Caleb. So either Dolores has yet to see these “friends,” or it was a hint about her encounter with Caleb.

What was the purpose of the contact Dolores put in her eye?

caption Dolores’ contact lit up after she put it in her right eye. source HBO

In the third episode of season three, Dolores inserted a new contact that seemed to glow. What is it for?

Speaking of Caleb, what did he do in the army? How’d his friend, Francis, die?

caption Caleb’s flashback to the day he found Francis shot and dying. source HBO

When we see Caleb’s flashbacks to Francis’ death, they both appear to be wearing civilian clothing. Between that and the way Cal talks about Francis having a “plan,” it seems like they were plotting something non-military that went badly.

But what? And also, where were they stationed? Somewhere in eastern Europe, based on the language seen on signs in those flashbacks. Maybe Russia?

What was the program Caleb was participating in?

caption Caleb sitting in what looks like a therapists’ office. source HBO

In the first episode of season three, we see Caleb speak with some sort of psychiatrist and using the AI-version of Francis for what might’ve been an experimental therapy.

“I think my benefits are conditional on the fact that I participate,” Caleb tells his in-person therapist. What benefits?

Did Dolores really meet Caleb by chance? Or is this new partnership somehow something she orchestrated?

caption Dolores meeting Caleb seems narratively linked to her meeting William. source HBO

There’s a lot about Caleb’s new relationship with Dolores that feels suspicious to us. Was she really hurt that badly when she fell into his arms?

In the season two finale, Dolores was shot by William about five times and barely seemed affected. How did the wound she sustained while fighting the Incite employees incapacitate her?

Could she have been faking it to get Caleb to care about her?

Is Caleb definitely a human?

caption Caleb and Dolores waking up. source HBO

Again, there seems to be something just a little off about the way Caleb was introduced as a new “Westworld” character. It feels like either the show’s writers want us to question his human/host nature, or are just drawing heavy parallels between Dolores and Caleb.

First, there was the visual link between him waking up and the way the hosts used to wake up in the parks. Then his mother said (twice) that she didn’t think he was really her son.

We know she’s schizophrenic and living in a care facility, but were those lines just red herrings or clues about something more?

Who shot Caleb in the head? How’d he survive that?

caption Caleb standing in front of a loaded gun. source HBO

In the first episode of season three, Caleb tells a man pointing a gun at his head that someone has shot him in the head before. Who?

We saw in his Incite profile history that he had a “skull fracture” in 2048, and his friend Francis died a year later in 2049. Are those two events connected somehow? Was the skull fracture from getting shot in the head?

Who put the hit out on Dolores and Caleb using RICO?

caption Caleb saw that a “clean up” job was ordered for Dolores. source HBO

Dolores killed the Incite security detail and killed Martin Connells. Then swapped in her host-copy of Connells to continue running Incite security.

So who would have known Dolores escaped and was in the ambulance, and put out a call on RICO for people to track her and Caleb down and kill them as “clean up”?

This is yet another question that makes us think Dolores might have manipulated events intentionally to test Caleb’s loyalty and bring him into her cause.

Is anything we’re seeing happening in another simulation?

caption Season three, episode two, “The Winter Line.” source HBO

First Liam’s friend brought up the theory that everyone in the world is actually living inside a simulation. Then, in episode two, we saw Serac using a simulation to test Maeve and try to get information.

In episode three this season, Dolores says Rehoboam has a “mirror” world created with its algorithm, and that’s how the system runs predictions.

Are we watching some scenes happen in another simulation, perhaps Rehoboam’s? Or is everything real?

Speaking of real things — which animal species are still left in the world? Is it just dogs?

caption Please tell me there will be cats in 2058! source HBO

We know horses, elephants, and tigers are all animals that have gone extinct in the real world by 2058. That’s why the host versions of them are part of the thrilling experience that comes with visiting a Delos park.

But what animals are left? Based on episode three, it seems that dogs are still around. What about cats? Other household pets?

Now let’s ask some Bernard-related questions. First up, how did he separate his Bernard and Arnold personalities?

caption Bernard seemingly separated his two programmed personalities. source HBO

The host hybrid of Bernard and Arnold (who we’ve cheekily been calling Bernarnold) seems to have separated the host “Bernard Lowe” from his Arnold (?) personality.

He built a switch and tablet that allows him to tap into that host analysis, but how? And why?

Are the remote controls Bernard and Serac use the same tech? Or just an overlapping concept?

caption Bernard performing diagnostics on himself. source HBO

Both Bernard and Serac use similar-looking buttons to turn hosts off and on. Bernard used it on himself, and Serac used his on Maeve.

Is that the same technology? How can it override a sentient host?

How did Bernard get into Westworld again so easily?

caption Bernard reentering Westworld. source HBO

One of the news reports he was reading in the first episode of season three said Chinese authorities had “heightened security” measures in place around the borders of the park.

So how did he just sail right into the border, and walk up the beach without anyone noticing?

And how the heck did Stubbs miss his C6 vertebrae?

caption Was this a hint about something going on with Stubbs? source HBO

Stubbs tried to “retire” himself as a host by shooting his C6 vertebrae – the part of him springloaded with an explosive device – but he missed. How? If he’s a programmed host, it seems implausible for him to have aimed badly.

This is either a clue that something shifty is happening with Bernard and Stubbs’ storyline or maybe it’s just a writing inconsistency. Or perhaps Stubbs was designed to not be able to shoot the explosive device himself.

We asked Luke Hemsworth (who plays Stubbs) about this moment, and he didn’t have a definitive answer as to why his aim was suddenly so bad.

What is the name of the fourth park?

caption Season three, episode two, “The Winter Line.” source HBO

The show introduced “park four” but didn’t reveal its name. We’re guessing it’s called Fantasy World or something like that (but not Medieval World).

What is the theme of park five?

caption The homepage for Delos Destinations is still hiding the theme of park five. source HBO

We currently know the following:

Park one – Westworld

Park two – Shogun World

Park three – War World

Park four – name unknown (but some kind of fantasy-themed world)

Park five – ????

Park six – The Raj

Hopefully, the fifth park is revealed sometime in season three of “Westworld.”

Who or what is William, exactly, in that time jump forward last season?

caption A host version of William’s daughter, Emily, as seen in the post-credits scene after the season two finale. source HBO

Actress Katja Herbers (Emily) told Insider that the version we saw of her on the post-credits scene last season was a host and that this entire interaction takes place in the far, far future. How and why?

You can read our full explainer on this scene for more analysis and information.

In the meantime, we’re eager to see what “Westworld” season three reveals about William’s fate in the year 2058.